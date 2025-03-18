Hello Alpha & BODi: Medical Expertise Meets Lifestyle Wellness

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading fitness and nutrition company, and Hello Alpha, a leading virtual healthcare company, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration combines BODi's lifestyle programs with Hello Alpha's medical expertise, creating a powerful and comprehensive solution for people seeking optimal health and well-being.

Hello Alpha provides virtual healthcare tailored to individual needs for 100+ conditions, including women's health, hormone health, weight loss, primary care and more. Patients connect with board-certified medical providers for virtual doctor visits, at-home testing, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing support.

BODi’s offering of over 140 innovative step-by-step fitness programs, easy to follow nutrition programs and portfolio of science-backed, and premium supplements empower members to make sustainable lifestyle changes that support their overall well-being and help them get reliable, proven results.

“This collaboration with Hello Alpha is a powerful new expansion of BODi’s offerings with an intention to support true health and wellness for BODi members,” said BODi Co-founder and CEO Carl Daikeler. “Our members can now take their health journey to the next level with comprehensive medical support and personalized insights from a licensed medical provider who will have the context of integrating their specific BODi program into their holistic healthy lifestyle, all from the comfort of their home.”

“This partnership with BODi complements our mission to provide our patients with access to convenient healthy lifestyle solutions for whole person care,” said Hello Alpha's CEO Gloria Lau. “This partnership currently addresses two specific key areas of health, including hormone health and weight management.”

Hormone Health Support from BODi and Hello Alpha

Hello Alpha is particularly enthusiastic about BODi's Belle Vitale program and its comprehensive lifestyle approach to hormone balance for women, focusing on nutrition, fitness, and stress reduction. For women seeking targeted support for specific hormone imbalances, Hello Alpha's hormone program complements Belle Vitale with at-home testing, medical guidance, and personalized treatment plans when needed.

“Hormonal fluctuations are a natural part of a woman's life,” said Dr. Loni Belyea, Chief Medical Officer at Hello Alpha. “But imbalances can lead to challenging symptoms like mood changes, sleep disturbances, and weight fluctuations. Understanding these changes through testing and expert guidance is crucial.” Hello Alpha's medical expertise combined with Belle Vitale's lifestyle focus provides comprehensive support for women navigating hormonal changes.

Weight Management Support from BODi and Hello Alpha

This collaboration will also benefit Hello Alpha patients using prescription medication for weight management. Through BODi, Hello Alpha patients now have access to exercise programs that help them stay fit, maintain muscle mass, and achieve their health goals.

“Studies have shown the importance of combining strength training with weight loss medication to preserve lean muscle and improve long-term outcomes,” said Dr. Belyea. “Loss of muscle can hinder weight loss efforts and lead to other health problems. This partnership offers our patients a comprehensive approach to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.”

While these are two key initial health areas of focus, both companies anticipate expanding their collaboration in the near future. This partnership marks a significant step forward in integrated health, demonstrating a shared commitment to providing people with the expert support and tools they need to navigate their health journey and thrive.

About Hello Alpha

Hello Alpha is a virtual healthcare platform designed by women, for women, offering personalized care for over 100 conditions through secure messaging. Unlike traditional healthcare, Hello Alpha matches each patient with a dedicated provider who builds a relationship based on active listening and collaborative decision-making. Patients access expert care on their own terms—no waiting rooms, scheduling hassles, or video calls—with transparent, affordable pricing that removes barriers to prioritizing health. Hello Alpha's approach addresses the whole person, considering physical, mental, and emotional well-being together, creating a healthcare experience that fits seamlessly into busy lives while delivering care that truly listens and responds to women's unique health needs.

Learn more about Hello Alpha at www.helloalpha.com.

About BODi

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for over 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

