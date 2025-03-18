Navy Federal Joins Curql Fund II

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curql, a collective of over 130 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, proudly announces that Navy Federal Credit Union has joined Curql Fund II, reinforcing a shared commitment to industry-wide innovation.

Curql, a collective of over 130 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, proudly announces that Navy Federal Credit Union has joined Curql Fund II, reinforcing a shared commitment to industry-wide innovation. Share

Navy Federal’s investment represents a significant commitment to strengthening not only its own member experience but the broader credit union ecosystem. By aligning with over 130 credit unions already participating in the Curql, Navy Federal is actively supporting industry-wide innovation, ensuring that credit unions of all sizes have access to cutting-edge technology that enhances member service, security, and operational efficiency.

“Our industry is at a critical inflection point where credit unions – large and small - must work together to remain competitive in an increasingly digital financial landscape,” said Nick Evens, President and CEO of Curql Collective. “Navy Federal’s decision to invest in Curql Fund II is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared vision of credit unions driving their own innovation. This move benefits not just one institution, but the entire movement, helping credit unions of all sizes access fintech that keeps them relevant and competitive.”

A Commitment to Industry Collaboration

Through Curql Fund II, Navy Federal is joining in a collective contribution to the development and accessibility of fintech solutions that enhance lending automation, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, and member experience tools—capabilities that many smaller credit unions might not have the resources to build and implement on their own. The collective nature of Curql ensures that these solutions are designed with credit unions’ unique needs in mind.

“Providing the best possible service to our members is always our focus at Navy Federal, and we also believe strongly in the value all credit unions bring to their hundreds of millions of members across the world,” added Navy Federal president and CEO Dietrich Kuhlmann. “We’re proud to join the Curql Collective to help advance the goal of removing barriers for credit unions of all sizes and facilitating the implementation of fintech across the industry.”

Navy’ Federals investment is a signal that even the most advanced credit unions see value in collective action.

About Curql Collective Curql, a collective of over 130 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, brings timely solutions to the credit union industry. With over 40 fintech partners in the Collective Portfolio, Curql ensures that technology is designed specifically for credit unions, allowing them to better serve their members and remain competitive in an evolving financial landscape. Visit https://www.curql.com/credit-unions/ to learn more before the window to join closes.

About Navy Federal Credit Union Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving more than 14 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, Veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 24,000 and has a global network of more than 360 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.