Venari Security and QryptoCyber Partner to Deliver the First End-to-End Cryptographic Compliance and Quantum Risk Management Solution

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QryptoCyber, a leader in cryptographic discovery for quantum security, has joined forces with Venari Security, a pioneer in encrypted network visibility, to provide enterprises with comprehensive cryptographic risk intelligence and enforceable security policies.

Traditional encryption security has long faced a major challenge—organizations struggle to identify cryptographic risks and then enforce security measures effectively. This strategic partnership bridges that gap, delivering the first end-to-end cryptographic assurance solution to help businesses move beyond static compliance and into real-time cryptographic risk management.

From Visibility to Actionable Security

Venari Security’s real-time encrypted network visibility uncovers cryptographic vulnerabilities across TLS transactions, detects policy violations, and ensures compliance with regulations such as DORA, PCI DSS 4.0, GDPR, and NIST. Complementing this, QryptoCyber’s AI-powered cryptographic inventory automates discovery across networks, IT infrastructure, databases, and code—enabling organizations to generate a Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) and enforce risk-based security policies.

Future-Proofing Encryption Security

With tightening regulations and the transition to post-quantum cryptography on the horizon, enterprises need proactive cryptographic security. This collaboration allows organizations to:

Achieve full cryptographic visibility—from network traffic to asset management

Enforce encryption policies in real time—ensuring continuous compliance

Mitigate cryptographic risks before they escalate—preventing weak encryption failures

Prepare for quantum threats—ensuring seamless transition to post-quantum security

“For too long, businesses have had visibility into cryptographic risks without the ability to act,” said Peter Clay, CEO of QryptoCyber. “This partnership finally delivers real-time enforceability for cryptographic security.”

Tom Millar, CEO of Venari Security, added, “With encryption playing a central role in security and compliance, organizations can’t afford blind spots. Together, we’re delivering a comprehensive cryptographic assurance solution that accelerates readiness for post-quantum security faster and more economically than previously could have been imagined.”

About QryptoCyber

QryptoCyber leverages AI, automation, and orchestration to revolutionize cryptographic discovery and inventory, enabling organizations to secure their cryptographic assets and prepare for the quantum era. Our approach—rooted in The Five Pillars of Cryptographic Discovery & Inventory—provides full visibility across external networks, internal systems, IT assets, databases, and code. As quantum threats loom, QryptoCyber empowers enterprises with the insights and automated tools needed to assess risk, enforce security policies, and transition seamlessly to post-quantum cryptography. Learn more at qryptocyber.com.

About Venari Security

Venari Security is a cybersecurity innovator providing real-time TLS transaction visibility and compliance assurance. Our platform enables organisations to detect cryptographic risks, enforce encryption policies, and ensure regulatory compliance without decrypting sensitive data. Through our solutions V-Discover, V-Detect, and V-Comply, Venari Security helps enterprises gain continuous cryptographic assurance and prepare for post-quantum security challenges. Learn more at VenariSecurity.com.