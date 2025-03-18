ReliaQuest Named an Official Cybersecurity Sponsor of the PGA TOUR

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the leader in AI-powered security operations, and the PGA TOUR today announced a partnership that makes ReliaQuest an official cybersecurity sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. The partnership continues ReliaQuest’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness of cybersecurity and the opportunities within the cybersecurity industry to a wider global audience.

The PGA TOUR partnership will showcase ReliaQuest through televised content, player relationships and onsite activations at tournaments nationwide, introducing professional golf fans to the cybersecurity industry. As one example, a new ReliaQuest Better Outcomes segment will feature the top 10 toughest holes on the PGA TOUR with strategies of past champions and top players – exemplifying ReliaQuest’s commitment to embracing challenges and getting a little bit better.

"Cybersecurity is the greatest technical challenge of our generation, which creates an immense amount of opportunity,” said ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy. “Much like in golf, cybersecurity takes focus, consistency and the willingness to get a little better every day. For those driven by that performance mentality, there’s no better industry to be a part of.”

This national partnership complements ReliaQuest’s already strong presence at the Valspar Championship, part of the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing, which kicks off this week at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor. The Valspar Championship will feature the ReliaQuest Make It Possible Youth Golf Clinic in partnership with First Tee – Tampa Bay, where young golfers learn life skills such as focus, adaptability and perseverance through the game of golf.

“The PGA TOUR is honored to welcome ReliaQuest into our family of marketing partners and we look forward to showcasing its security offerings to our fans on-site and watching at home,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “It is always a pleasure to collaborate more closely with other leading global companies, and we are eager to jumpstart that partnership during the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing in ReliaQuest’s backyard.”

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 39 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $4 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

ReliaQuest exists to Make Security Possible. Our Agentic AI-powered security operations platform, GreyMatter, allows security teams to detect threats at the source, contain, investigate and respond in less than 5 minutes – eliminating Tier 1 and Tier 2 security operations work. GreyMatter uses data-stitching, detection-at-source, AI and automation to seamlessly connect telemetry from across cloud, multi-cloud and on-premises technologies.

ReliaQuest is the only cybersecurity technology company that delivers outcomes specific to each organization’s unique architecture, technology and business needs.

With over 1,000 customers and 1,200 teammates across six global operating centers, ReliaQuest Makes Security Possible for the most trusted enterprise brands in the world. Learn more at www.reliaquest.com.