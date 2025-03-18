-

Soracom and Suzuki Launch IoT-Based Proof-of-Concept for Commercialization of Versatile Micro e-Mobility Platform Concept

Using IoT to Accelerate Robot Mobility Solutions with Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soracom, Inc., a global IoT platform provider with full MVNO capability, and Suzuki Motor Corporation, a multinational mobility manufacturer, have launched a proof-of-concept (PoC) using IoT to commercialize Suzuki’s "Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept," which applies electric wheelchair technology to provide mobility solutions for various robots.

The Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept has been developed by Suzuki to serve as a platform for industrial robots by leveraging mobility technology cultivated over the years of electric wheelchair development for improved stability and maneuverability. By combining autonomous driving, AI, and other partner technologies with this mobility platform, the initiative aims to address challenges in various fields, such as logistics, snow removal, civil engineering and construction, and measurement and monitoring.

The Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept will leverage the Soracom IoT platform as well as a communication module to enable real-time cloud connectivity for vehicle operation status updates and GPS-based location tracking. By observing how the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept is utilized across different applications, the PoC aims to provide valuable insights for future product development and potentially explore customer-centric services such as support and maintenance.

The launch of the PoC follows an agreement Soracom and Suzuki signed on February 20, 2024, to promote advanced IoT technologies in mobility applications, and collaborate to create services that can serve as the infrastructure for business and daily life with an eye toward a more sustainable future.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs, and enterprises. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem. More information is available at www.Soracom.io

