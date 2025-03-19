Dove Men+Care Announces the First Ever Skin+Dorsement Deal with Professional Canadian Snowboarder Mark McMorris

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dove Men+Care body wash is reimagining what it means to partner with an athlete by shifting the focus from their gear to their skin. The brand is making history with a first-of-its-kind Skin+Dorsement, partnering with Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 24x X-Games Medalist Mark McMorris to showcase the power of skin hydration. Dove Men+Care is on a mission to redefine skin hydration with its newly reformulated body wash, proven to work even for athletes like McMorris who regularly face freezing temperatures and harsh winter conditions.

The reformulated body wash is now sulfate-free and with 2x more moisture droplets, providing hydration that truly lasts, and by sponsoring McMorris’ skin, Dove Men+Care is putting its product to the ultimate test. Courtesy of Dove Men+Care body wash’s sponsorship of his skin, the professional snowboarder will soon be spotted braving the cold completely shirtless across key cities, showing off his fabulously moisturized skin and proving just how confident the brand is in its skin hydration formulation.

“Snowboarding in extreme cold takes a toll on my skin, so staying hydrated isn’t just about comfort, it’s essential," says Mark McMorris, professional snowboarder and Canadian Olympian, who uses Dove Men+Care Body Wash at least once a day, and twice on competition days, to help combat dryness. "The new Dove Men+Care body wash formula has made a noticeable difference in how my skin feels. The hydration lasts all day, and I know I can rely on it to keep my skin looking healthy and smooth, no matter the conditions I’m facing.”

The new Dove Men+Care Body Wash formula features advanced hydration technology to provide long-lasting moisture and nourishment, along with updates to its packaging and sizing:

New Formula : Now sulfate-free and infused with 2x more moisture droplets, the formula works with men’s bodies’ natural processes providing hydrated, smooth-feeling skin for longer.

: Now sulfate-free and infused with 2x more moisture droplets, the formula works with men’s bodies’ natural processes providing hydrated, smooth-feeling skin for longer. Upgraded Pack Size : Body washes are now available in a new 532mL format, which is 33 per cent bigger than the previous 400mL format. Additional larger convenient pump sizes formats (710mL and 950mL) providing men with a longer-lasting supply of the nourishing formula that keeps their skin hydrated and revitalized.

: Body washes are now available in a new 532mL format, which is 33 per cent bigger than the previous 400mL format. Additional larger convenient pump sizes formats (710mL and 950mL) providing men with a longer-lasting supply of the nourishing formula that keeps their skin hydrated and revitalized. New Scents: The new Mango & Cedarwood scent (available in 710mL) and Sensitive Skin (available in 950mL) offer fresh options for every preference.

“We are thrilled to partner with Canadian Olympian and 24x X-Games Medalist Mark McMorris for the first ever Skin+Dorsement,” said Divya Singh, Head of Personal Care Canada, at Unilever. “By sponsoring Mark’s skin instead of his helmet or board, we’re making a bold statement: we trust our product to perform at the highest level. This campaign is about proving that our body wash stands up to the toughest conditions, protecting not only everyday users, but also Olympians who push their bodies and their skin to the extremes.”

The Dove Men+Care Skin+Dorsement deal challenges traditional athletic sponsorships by focusing on what really matters - skin health. With Mark McMorris as the face of this unique partnership, the brand aims to spotlight the power of its new reformulation in providing skin hydration and dryness protection, showcasing that a great shower routine is essential to healthy skin, no matter the season.

The newly reformulated Dove Men+Care Body Wash is now available at all major retailers starting at MSRP $8.87. For more information about the new Dove Men+Care body wash, please visit www.DoveMenCare.ca.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended male bar and body wash brand. Launched in 2010, the Dove Men+Care portfolio includes bars, body washes, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care. Dove Men+Care is available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Unilever in North America

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula’s Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Unilever in Canada

Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.

For more information on Unilever Canada and visit: www.unilever.ca or www.unilever.ca/fr.