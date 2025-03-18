Ninth Wave Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ninth Wave, a leading enabler of secure data connectivity between financial institutions and third-party applications, today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services.

As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions will be able to onboard to Ninth Wave’s platform and offer secure embedded finance integrations via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform to NetSuite, Sage, Xero, MS Dynamics, Workday, QuickBooks, and other leading business applications. This will deliver secure data connectivity to financial institutions through a single point of direct integration to a universal suite of open finance APIs.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator program through the Q2 Innovation Studio allows in-demand financial services companies leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

"We're thrilled to make Ninth Wave's platform available through Q2's Innovation Studio and continue our partnership”, said Joe Fiorillo, Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Ninth Wave. “Launching this integration accelerates market delivery for financial institutions to offer secure connectivity to corporate and small business applications.”

Ninth Wave’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform allows banks' business customers to integrate their financial data into their existing processes and workflows. This provides a world-class digital experience that improves decision-making, enhances efficiency, and preserves business continuity.

To learn more about Ninth Wave and the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.

About Ninth Wave

Ninth Wave is a SaaS permission-based platform that delivers secure data connectivity to financial institutions, offering configurable controls, visibility, and insights into all connections between aggregators, third-party apps, and internal applications. Ninth Wave empowers financial institutions and their customers with access and oversight to their connected apps through a single point of direct integration, providing unparalleled connectivity and universal compatibility, and enabling secure data exchange in a holistic and scalable open finance ecosystem. To learn more, visit ninth-wave.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.