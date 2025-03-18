JVM Realty Expands Partnership with Xeal to Deploy EV Chargers Across 20+ Midwest Multifamily Properties

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeal, the only smart EV charging solution with a 100% uptime guarantee powered by its patented self-reliant computing technology, today announced the significant expansion of its partnership with JVM Realty, a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm.

Piloted with Xeal in 2023, JVM is expanding EV charging accessibility across its portfolio of 22 properties in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin, supporting the rapid adoption of electric vehicles while enhancing resident convenience and sustainability efforts. This strategic investment aligns with the region’s evolving real estate landscape, where sustainable and tech-forward amenities are key to attracting and retaining residents. As of Q3 2024, more than 188,700 EVs were registered in these states, representing a wave of EV adoption, and JVM is focused on being prepared for this growth.

JVM's partnership with Xeal is part of the company's commitment to innovation by providing digital-first, seamless living experiences, including controlled building access, smart technology, and EV charging infrastructure. The company integrates the core offerings for leading multifamily properties, from managed Wi-Fi to pet amenities and critical parking infrastructure, ensuring its properties stay ahead of market trends.

“As we strive to be the best place to live, work, and invest in multifamily real estate, JVM continually invests in innovative services for our residents. We’re committed to anticipating what today’s renters need and tomorrow’s renters will demand as we are focused on seeing things through the lens of the customer,” said Steve Boyack, Chief Operating Officer at JVM Realty. “Partnering with Xeal ensures our communities offer innovative, tech-forward amenities that support sustainable growth and set us apart in a competitive market.”

Today's residents expect frictionless living experiences, leading property owners to invest in critical value-add amenities that enhance appeal and strengthen resident satisfaction. Xeal's 100% uptime guarantee infrastructure ensures reliable, maintenance-free EV charging, supporting operational efficiency and resident retention. These capital improvements not only contribute to higher leasing velocity but also build a future-ready property portfolio that meets the demands of today's renters.

"JVM is setting a new standard for its communities by scaling investments in reliable, differentiated, and must-have amenities that meet the needs of the modern day renter," said Zander Isaacson, CEO of Xeal. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with JVM focused on delivering the best EV charging experience for residents across their portfolio."

The multifamily real estate market across Midwest states remains strong, with steady demand and evolving resident expectations driving investment in modern amenities. The Chicago apartment market saw a 2.7% increase in asking rents year-over-year for the first quarter of 2024 with vacancies hovering around 5.6%. These metrics showcase the city's healthy market resilience amid broader economic shifts. Similarly, key metro areas, including Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, and St. Louis, are experiencing a surge in multifamily development fueled by population growth and increasing demand for high-quality, future-proof properties.

About Xeal

Trusted by over 300 top real estate leaders, Xeal delivers a self-sufficient, smart charging experience for EV drivers. Xeal’s patented computing technology ensures a frictionless user experience with minimal infrastructure upgrades and no reliance on single-point-of-failure central networks. Xeal EV chargers are powered by its patented self-reliant computing protocol that provides drivers 100% uptime guarantee and clients a full suite of smart functions ranging from metered payments on charging sessions, energy management, access control, and revenue sharing while offering users a more reliable and secure way to charge up. Based in NYC, Xeal is leading the charge in the EV revolution. For more information, visit www.xealenergy.com.

About JVM Realty

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. JVM invests on behalf of its privately managed funds as well as in joint-venture partnerships with institutional investors. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.4 billion multifamily portfolio in the Greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.