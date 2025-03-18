KraneShares Partners With InspereX For ETF Distribution To Select Financial Advisors

NEW YORK & DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InspereX, the tech-driven fixed income and structured products distribution and trading firm founded by Tom Ricketts, today announced the firm has been selected by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”) as a strategic distribution partner for KraneShares ETFs.

InspereX will lead distribution efforts for KraneShares ETFs in the independent broker-dealer and bank channels. These ETFs offer financial advisors a unique opportunity to diversify their portfolios with innovative, flexible, and transparent solutions that help them meet the evolving needs of their clients. The ETFs span categories such as risk mitigation, thematic growth, and income generation.

Speaking to the partnership, Deryk Rhodes, Head of Wealth Management Solutions at InspereX, said: “We’re excited to join forces with KraneShares, an ETF industry leader widely known for their innovative investment solutions and expertise in China, climate, and alternatives. Their product strategy aligns with our focus on delivering tailored investment solutions, including strategies for investors looking to mitigate risks while participating in potential market opportunities. The combination of KraneShares’ pioneering product suite and InspereX’s robust distribution capabilities will help create greater awareness and adoption of these funds among financial advisors.”

Kevin Orr, Managing Director, Head of Strategic Partnerships for KraneShares, said: “We’re delighted to announce this new distribution initiative with InspereX. Their deep, nationwide network, coupled with their vast understanding of diversified investment solutions – including those with downside protection – make them an ideal partner. We look forward to working closely with the InspereX team to help advisors achieve client objectives.”

InspereX is coming off a banner year in 2024 that saw the firm achieve record results across its fixed income and structured investment offerings. Adding KraneShares expands the InspereX product lineup.

“InspereX has a long track record of success in offering risk-managed solutions that help investors capture market opportunities,” said Scott Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at InspereX. “In today’s markets, we’re seeing increased demand for investments that help advisors customize client portfolios. Whether it’s downside protection, access to individual bonds, and now a suite of diverse ETFs – it’s a pleasure to be able to offer our clients new solutions that deliver more of what they are looking for,” Mr. Mitchell said.

Jonathan Shelon, Chief Operating Officer at KraneShares, said: “We are excited to partner with InspereX to expand the distribution of our ETF offerings. This collaboration allows us to leverage InspereX's extensive network and expertise in the independent broker-dealer and bank channels. By combining our innovative ETF solutions with InspereX's strong distribution capabilities, we aim to provide financial advisors with more diverse and effective tools to meet their clients' evolving investment needs. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver groundbreaking capital market opportunities to a wider range of investors.”

The InspereX sales team specializes in educating financial advisors and their clients on the portfolio benefits and risks of investments; they will bring that legacy of insight and education to their work with KraneShares ETFs.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Alternatives. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

About InspereX

InspereX was founded in 1999 by Tom Ricketts, now our Chairman as well as the Executive Chairman of the Chicago Cubs. We pioneered delivering innovative, institutional-quality strategies and offerings to the retail market, and we’re now an industry leader in underwriting, marketing, and distributing a wide range of fixed income investments, structured products, and ETFs. Our ground-breaking investments, distribution, education, and technology have been recognized with dozens of awards. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities, distributes to more than 1,500 partners, and has distributed more than $800 billion in new issue securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 180 employees with offices in Delray Beach, Florida; Santa Monica, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; and New York, New York.