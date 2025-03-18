-

Deal reached between CUPE and Calgary Catholic School District

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 520 has reached a tentative agreement with the Calgary Catholic School District.

The deal, like others reached this week, is a four-year agreement ending in August 2028. The wage settlement is higher than the provincial government mandate.

CUPE 520 will hold its ratification meeting on Thursday. If members agree to the settlement, employees will return to work on Friday morning.

There are now tentative agreements at Edmonton Public Schools (CUPE 3550), Parkland School Division (CUPE 5543), and ratified agreements at Fort McMurray Catholic Schools (CUPE 2559) and Fort McMurray Public Schools (CUPE 2545).

