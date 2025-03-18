Sprinklr Announces Local Data Hosting Solution in Germany via Google Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of a local data hosting solution in Germany via a collaboration with Google Cloud.

“Sprinklr continues to expand our local data hosting options to support our business growth in the DACH region and across Europe,” said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Amitabh Misra. “Launching data hosting via Google Cloud in Germany allows us to provide the infrastructure our customers need as we work with them to revolutionize their customer experience with Sprinklr’s AI-powered platform.”

Sprinklr supports leading regional brands from enterprise sectors including telecommunications, retail, financial services, travel & hospitality, and more across the DACH region. The collaboration with Google Cloud for data hosting in Germany supports Sprinklr’s commitment to enterprise governance, data security, and compliance.

As with all of Sprinklr’s data hosting locations, German data hosting will be backed by Sprinklr’s global support teams, technical resources, and sub-processors.

For more information about Sprinklr's other hosting options, please visit our subprocessor site.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,900 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr is redefining the world's ability to make every customer experience extraordinary.