NetApp Storage Now Validated for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, NVIDIA Cloud Partners, and NVIDIA-Certified Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that NVIDIA has validated high-performance NetApp enterprise storage systems with NetApp ONTAP® for environments powering AI training and inferencing. For the first time, with NetApp, customers can now get the benefits of validated configurations and architectures for NVIDIA—including NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, NVIDIA Cloud Partners, and NVIDIA-Certified Storage—combined with the rich and mature data management services in NetApp ONTAP critical for building AI factories.

These certifications ready NetApp to tap the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design for NetApp ONTAP to advance storage infrastructure with AI agents for reasoning model inference workloads, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, and software.

“NetApp and NVIDIA are longstanding technology partners, jointly serving hundreds of customers for AI model training and inferencing,” said Jonsi Stefansson, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at NetApp. “NetApp is committed to helping our customers navigate the era of intelligence by taking control of their data without silos. Harnessing AI to drive innovation and operational excellence is more than a technology problem. It’s a data strategy problem. By collaborating with NVIDIA, NetApp is positioned to be the leader in providing intelligent data infrastructure for AI factories, helping customers execute a data strategy that can carry them into the future.”

To compete in the era of intelligence, generating data-driven insights is now a requirement of doing business. Many businesses have found that they need to rethink their data management strategies to adapt to this new reality. Adopting an intelligent data infrastructure framework gives businesses the power to manipulate their data securely without silos in every environment to extract critical insights and automate operations with AI. By collaborating with NVIDIA to certify and validate its data storage and management capabilities, NetApp is making it easier for companies to leverage intelligent data infrastructure to drive AI innovation.

“Together, NetApp and NVIDIA are making it possible to leverage the full potential of AI,” said Charlie Boyle, Vice President, DGX Platforms at NVIDIA. “By integrating NetApp's advanced data management capabilities with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, DGX SuperPOD, and NVIDIA reference architectures, enterprises and cloud providers can deploy a seamless, high-performance environment for AI model training and inferencing applications.”

At NVIDIA GTC 2025, NetApp is announcing updates and certifications for its portfolio supporting AI innovation, including:

NetApp AFF A90 Validated for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD : NetApp AFF A90 enterprise storage systems with NetApp ONTAP are now validated for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. Bringing the most secure storage on the planet to DGX SuperPOD deployments gives customers the enterprise data management capabilities and scalable multi-tenancy they need to develop and operate high-performance AI factories and deploy agentic AI while eliminating data silos.

: NetApp AFF A90 enterprise storage systems with NetApp ONTAP are now validated for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD. Bringing the most secure storage on the planet to DGX SuperPOD deployments gives customers the enterprise data management capabilities and scalable multi-tenancy they need to develop and operate high-performance AI factories and deploy agentic AI while eliminating data silos. NetApp AFF A90 Certified as High-Performance Storage for NVIDIA Cloud Partners with NVIDIA HGX Systems : With certification to support NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) Reference Architectures for high-performance storage with NVIDIA HGX B200 and HGX H200 systems, NetApp will be able to act as the underlying storage for NVIDIA Cloud Partners to power the largest AI-as-a-service providers. NetApp AFF A90 systems deliver the powerful performance necessary to deliver transformational AI and data services across secure multi-tenant environments, enabling NCPs to deliver scalable AI infrastructure to their customers.

: With certification to support NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) Reference Architectures for high-performance storage with NVIDIA HGX B200 and HGX H200 systems, NetApp will be able to act as the underlying storage for NVIDIA Cloud Partners to power the largest AI-as-a-service providers. NetApp AFF A90 systems deliver the powerful performance necessary to deliver transformational AI and data services across secure multi-tenant environments, enabling NCPs to deliver scalable AI infrastructure to their customers. NetApp AIPod Certified for Enterprise Storage with New NVIDIA-Certified Storage Program: NetApp AIPod has achieved the new NVIDIA-Certified Storage designation to support NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures with high-performance storage. NetApp is now certified to provide enterprise-grade storage for NVIDIA-Certified Systems across a wide range of AI workloads to speed accelerated computing platforms—from NVIDIA L40S to NVIDIA HGX H200 supercomputers—to ensure AI infrastructure performance, scalability, quality, efficiency and reliability. Additionally, NetApp is releasing a new version of NetApp AIPod with Lenovo including the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, which delivers increased flexibility for customers deploying AI infrastructure for inferencing and fine-tuning. This simplified architecture provides the foundation to capitalize on the generative and agentic AI opportunity without investing in dedicated data science resources.

NetApp delivers the high-performance storage companies need to turbocharge critical workloads like AI. Paired with the scale-out and data unification capabilities of NetApp ONTAP—trusted by tens of thousands of customers with existing unstructured data estates—customers have the tools they need to grow AI-workloads to match their pace of innovation.

To explore these new capabilities and learn how NetApp can help drive AI innovation with NVIDIA, visit the NetApp booth #318 at NVIDIA GTC in San Jose from March 17-21, 2025.

