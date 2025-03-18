The Medical Alley Association welcomes MED Institute as a Service and Supplier Partner

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MED Institute, a contract research and development organization dedicated to bringing new medical products to market that are safe and effective for patients, has officially been welcomed as a partner of Medical Alley. The partnership allows companies to promote and share their expertise, network with peers, sponsor events, invest in key initiatives, and be involved with mentorship opportunities. Partners can be involved in Annual Summit meetings and dinners, Alley Chats, Women in Health Leadership, and much more. MED Institute is the only known company that holds an FDA qualified MDDT (Medical Device Development Tool) for virtual MRI safety evaluations, is an accredited laboratory under FDA’s Accreditation Scheme for Conformity Assessment (ASCA) and has hosted FDA for multiple Experiential Learning Program (ELP) days. Based on this experience, MED Institute has a unique perspective and can provide feedback and recommendations to the medical device and healthcare industries. MED Institute looks forward to helping drive innovation and elevate healthcare.

The Medical Alley Association was founded in 1984 and was named after the hundreds of healthcare companies located in Minnesota; the region known as “Medical Alley.” Since the beginning, it has highlighted healthcare innovation, fostered connections and collaborations in the healthcare industry (within its Partner Directory), and created an environment suitable for strategic growth for healthcare organizations. With over 800 global partner organizations, Medical Alley’s mission is to “activate and amplify healthcare transformation.”

“MED Institute is excited to be a partner of the Medical Alley Association,” says Abby Anttila, Account Manager at MED Institute. “We look forward to actively engaging in the events and networking with new peers in the healthcare industry.”

For more information on MED Institute’s services, contact us.

About MED Institute: MED Institute is dedicated to bringing new medical products to market that are safe and effective for patients. MED supports entrepreneurs, consultants, developers, and manufacturers of medical products through the entire product life cycle, providing services as needed from initial concept through product approval to post-market needs.