DDN Expands AI Data Infrastructure for Enterprises and Announces Support for NVIDIA Blackwell-Based Systems

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDN, the global leader in AI and data intelligence solutions, today announced it is integrating the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design with DDN EXAScaler® and DDN Infinia 2.0 — part of the DDN AI Data Intelligence Platform — to power a new wave of agentic AI applications in the enterprise. Additionally, DDN is announcing formal support for NVIDIA Blackwell-based infrastructure, including NVIDIA DGX and NVIDIA HGX systems. These offerings further strengthen DDN’s commitment to delivering high-performance, scalable AI data intelligence solutions that seamlessly integrate with advanced NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

“As AI innovation advances with agentic reasoning, the need for high-speed, efficient data for inference has never been greater,” said Sven Oehme, CTO of DDN. “With the integration of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design, our NVIDIA storage certifications and support for NVIDIA Blackwell-based systems, we are delivering the infrastructure for enterprises to seamlessly deploy and scale AI workloads with maximum efficiency.”

“Enterprises are seeking high-performance infrastructure that can run inference for demanding AI reasoning workloads,” said Charlie Boyle, vice president, NVIDIA DGX platforms. “DDN’s integration of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and storage certifications for NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure provide a foundation for enterprises to use their data to fuel the agentic AI applications that are transforming industries.”

Transform Data into Knowledge for Enterprise AI with NVIDIA AI Data Platform

Enterprises generate and store vast amounts of unstructured data, much of it inaccessible to modern AI applications. To unlock its full potential, enterprise AI infrastructure must evolve to support real-time data processing, intelligent data storage, and seamless access to business knowledge.

DDN’s AI Data Intelligence Platform, powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, and software, is designed to meet these challenges by providing:

Ultra-fast parallel infrastructure to harness the unprecedented computing power of the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture

Seamless integration with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking to eliminate bottlenecks and accelerate AI data movement

Proven, intelligent data processing for AI reasoning, built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise software including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices

Scalability across cloud, core, and edge for AI-driven enterprises

Proven reference architectures that simplify deployment, reduce integration complexity, and accelerate AI-driven insights

By leveraging AI-native data intelligence technologies like DDN EXAScaler and DDN Infinia, alongside NVIDIA’s end-to-end AI computing stack, enterprises can unlock the full potential of their data while maximizing infrastructure efficiency, eliminating I/O bottlenecks, and streamlining AI data pipelines for near real-time inferencing.

Optimized Performance for NVIDIA Blackwell-Based AI Systems

DDN’s data intelligence solutions are now fully optimized and certified for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 and DGX B200 systems, NVIDIA Cloud Partner Reference Architectures, and NVIDIA-Certified Storage for accelerated infrastructure from leading server providers, offering:

A certified storage solution for Blackwell-based NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX B200 and DGX GB200 systems

Certified high-performance storage for the NCP Reference Architecture with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 to ensure optimal AI performance

Support for NVIDIA’s latest networking technologies, including NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X for AI storage

NVIDIA-Certified Storage to support NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures and NVIDIA-Certified servers from system partners for building enterprise AI factories with a wide range of accelerated computing platforms Integration with leading OEM systems, including NVIDIA HGX B200-based servers from Supermicro (model details pending), ensuring seamless interoperability

DDN Earns NVIDIA-Certified Storage Designation

DDN is proud to announce that it has achieved the new NVIDIA-Certified Enterprise Storage designation for enterprise AI factory deployments with NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures, solidifying its position as a key enabler of enterprise AI factories with NVIDIA-Certified Systems from leading system partners. As AI workloads scale in complexity, seamless data access and ultra-fast performance are essential for training, inference, and reasoning.

This new certification program ensures that enterprise storage solutions meet the highest standards for performance, scalability, security, and efficiency, providing organizations with a trusted foundation for AI infrastructure. DDN’s certification validates its ability to eliminate bottlenecks, optimize GPU utilization, and support large-scale AI workloads with enterprise-grade high-performance storage.

By collaborating with NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs), AI hyperscalers, and OEM providers such as Supermicro and Lenovo, DDN continues to pioneer the future of AI data intelligence. DDN’s deep integration with NVIDIA networking, optimized AI workflows, and end-to-end data intelligence platform differentiate it from traditional storage solutions, providing unparalleled AI scalability and performance.

For more information on how DDN’s validated AI Data Intelligence Platform supports NVIDIA Blackwell-based systems and NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, visit www.ddn.com.

About DDN

DDN is the world’s leading AI and data intelligence company, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their data with end-to-end HPC and AI-focused solutions. Its customers range from the largest global enterprises and AI hyperscalers to cutting-edge research centers, all leveraging DDN’s proven data intelligence platform for scalable, secure, and high-performance AI deployments that drive 10x returns.

