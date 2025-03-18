Neptune Medical to Advance GI Robotics with NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neptune Medical, a leader in medical device innovation, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with NVIDIA to further advance its GI Robotic System. The company will leverage NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare, an AI robotics development platform specialized for healthcare, to enhance the AI-driven capabilities of its platform.

This deeper engagement aligns with NVIDIA’s focus on physical AI—a transformative wave of AI that enables autonomous medical devices to sense, plan, and execute complex tasks in real-world environments. By integrating Isaac for Healthcare, Neptune Medical gains access to an advanced digital twin framework, enabling physically accurate and high-fidelity simulations of sensors, human anatomy, and physiological processes essential for medical innovation.

“Building the next generation of intelligent GI robotics requires robust AI-driven simulation,” said Alex Tilson, Founder and CEO at Neptune Medical. “By utilizing NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare, we can accelerate the development, validation, and commercialization of our GI robotic systems with highly enabling capabilities, ensuring that they operate with unparalleled precision and safety in real-world settings.”

About Neptune Medical

Neptune Medical is at the forefront of developing advanced medical devices, with a primary focus on gastrointestinal robotics. The company's mission is to enhance patient outcomes through innovative technology and collaborative partnerships.