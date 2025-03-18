Elastio Joins Veeam Infused Program as a Veeam Security Partner to Strengthen Ransomware Recovery Assurance

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastio, a leader in ransomware recovery assurance, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Veeam® Infused Program as a Security Partner. Veeam Software is the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience.

As a Security Partner in the Veeam Infused Program (Veeam), the Elastio Ransomware Recovery Assurance Platform (Elastio Platform) complements Veeam’s robust security capabilities, offering an additional layer of protection through continuous backup validation.

This partnership allows Veeam customers to enhance their backup security by adding Elastio Platform’s continuous ransomware detection to Veeam backups. This ensures ransomware is identified before it escalates and only clean, ransomware-free data is restored.

With the addition of Elastio Platform, Veeam customers can further ensure their stored data is protected and continuously validated to be free of hidden ransomware threats.

Elastio Platform for Veeam Backups—At Scale & Without Disruption

Elastio Platform seamlessly integrates with Veeam Data Platform enabling continuous, agentless inspection of backups for ransomware.

Unlike traditional approaches that verify data only at the point of recovery, Elastio Platform inspects each backup as soon as it is created. This proactive approach helps organizations detect threats before they spread and escalate. Elastio Platform is an early warning system against ransomware that may have bypassed endpoint detection and response (EDR) or extended detection and response (XDR) solutions.

By leveraging advanced Machine Learning (ML) for file-level inspections, Elastio Platform detects even sophisticated threats—including zero-day ransomware—without disrupting workflows or impacting performance.

“As ransomware threats continue to evolve, it’s critical that organizations continuously ensure the integrity of their backups,” said Najaf Husain, CEO at Elastio. “By partnering with Veeam, we are providing customers with a new level of ransomware resilience, allowing them to detect threats as they emerge rather than at the point of recovery.”

Key Benefits of Elastio Platform & Veeam:

Continuous Protection – Elastio Platform policy-based scanning automatically inspects new backups on schedule.

– Elastio Platform policy-based scanning automatically inspects new backups on schedule. Backup Integrity Assurance: Elastio Platform ensures each backup is validated and clean.

Elastio Platform ensures each backup is validated and clean. Early Threat Visibility – Elastio Platform provides insights into hidden ransomware threats that have bypassed preventive security layers.

– Elastio Platform provides insights into hidden ransomware threats that have bypassed preventive security layers. Seamless, Agentless Integration – Elastio Platform enhances security while maintaining performance and is free from tampering risk.

– Elastio Platform enhances security while maintaining performance and is free from tampering risk. Trusted Recovery—The Elastio Platform enables recovery and restoration to a clean copy. Backups have been proactively validated and remain ransomware-free.

“With Veeam and Elastio, I get the best of both worlds—reliable backup performance paired with advanced ransomware detection,” said Derrick Woolford, Director of IT at AI Engineers. “Elastio Platform seamlessly fills that critical gap, giving me the confidence to recover quickly and safely.”

With ransomware attacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, the integration between Elastio Platform and Veeam Data Platform provides businesses with greater confidence that their backups remain clean, secure, and always ready for recovery.

About Elastio

Elastio specializes in ransomware recovery assurance, providing businesses with advanced tools to validate and secure their data. By bridging the gap between traditional security measures and immutable backups, the Elastio Platform ensures clean recovery from zero-day ransomware attacks, giving organizations the confidence to restore operations quickly and securely. For more information, visit www.elastio.com