ServiceNow and NVIDIA Advance Agentic AI to Redefine Enterprise Intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NVIDIA GTC – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced an expansion of its partnership with NVIDIA to advance agentic AI, building on the companies’ efforts to redefine enterprise intelligence. Together, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are optimizing AI agent deployment for maximum business impact with evaluation tools and integration of NVIDIA Llama Nemotron reasoning models with the ServiceNow Platform to accelerate agentic AI for businesses in every industry.

These new capabilities add to ServiceNow’s recently launched AI Agent Orchestrator, which helps ensure teams of AI agents work in harmony across tasks, systems, and departments. Evaluation tools will enable the fine-tuning of AI agents for greater reliability and effectiveness before they are deployed to deliver transformational impact from the start. The integration of the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models with advanced reasoning capabilities into ServiceNow also brings a new level of intelligence and decision-making to AI agents, allowing them to better understand complex workflows and dynamically optimize business processes.

“For AI agents to drive real business value, organizations need the utmost confidence in their performance and ROI. Our work with NVIDIA equips enterprises with the tools to evaluate AI agent performance early, as well as enhance AI agent intelligence and adaptability,” said Jon Sigler, EVP of Platform and AI at ServiceNow. “With clear pre-deployment visibility and deeper reasoning capabilities, businesses can confidently scale AI agents, fostering a new era of reliable, efficient automation and delivering smarter workflows and stronger outcomes from day one.”

“AI agents with reasoning abilities are driving the next great leap in enterprise intelligence,” said Kari Briski, Vice President of Generative AI Software for Enterprise at NVIDIA. “With the latest NVIDIA AI reasoning models and new ServiceNow evaluation tools, enterprises will be able to deploy agents that are optimized for performance, intelligence, and adaptability to help people solve complex problems and scale business success.”

AI agents deliver impact by unlocking performance insights and intelligent reasoning

The ServiceNow Platform acts as the AI control tower—one central location to analyze, manage, and govern AI agents across every corner of a business. With these new innovations, enterprises can confidently deploy AI agents that are not only intelligent but also measurable, secure, and optimized to deliver business value.

Specifically, ServiceNow’s new AI agent evaluation tools, developed jointly in collaboration with NVIDIA, will let enterprises assess AI agent performance by setting benchmarks for key metrics like accuracy and decision-making transparency at scale. This gives businesses the insights needed to forecast and optimize AI agent performance so that they are fine-tuned for effective deployment. Additionally, built-in governance capabilities enable ethical, secure, and compliant AI agent management in a complex digital landscape.

ServiceNow is also integrating new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models with advanced reasoning capabilities into the ServiceNow Platform to accelerate AI-driven automation with deeper reasoning, greater adaptability, and more sophisticated decision-making. Built on Llama and post-trained by NVIDIA, the Llama Nemotron models are optimized for high inference efficiency, delivering faster reasoning and lower latency while maintaining state-of-the-art accuracy. NVIDIA’s post-training techniques help ensure transparency, adaptability, and scalability, making them ideal for deploying enterprise AI agents.

An industry-defining partnership powering the future of AI agents

ServiceNow and NVIDIA have a long history of pushing the boundaries of AI, and today’s announcement marks a pivotal step in their shared mission to deliver practical, enterprise-ready AI solutions that can seamlessly integrate into business operations.

Last October, ServiceNow partnered with NVIDIA to develop native AI agents using NVIDIA AI infrastructure, platforms, and software, including: NVIDIA AI Enterprise, NVIDIA NIM microservices, NVIDIA Nemo, and NVIDIA DGX Cloud. Earlier this month, ServiceNow and NVIDIA also announced new out-of-the-box AI agents to help communications service providers (CSPs) automate customer service and network operations. With these latest innovations, ServiceNow and NVIDIA are continuing to set new standards for enterprise AI, enabling businesses to harness AI agents more effectively and drive meaningful transformation.

Availability

The first set of AI agent evaluation tools are expected to be available in May 2025.

