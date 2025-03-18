Pearl Expands Global Footprint with Vatech Integration

LOS ANGELES & HWASEONG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Vatech, a leading player in the dental medical device sector, today announced a global partnership that will expand AI technologies to aid in dental diagnosis. The collaboration brings Pearl's Second Opinion®, the world’s first real-time dental AI platform that automatically detects numerous conditions in dental x-rays, to Vatech's best-in-class imaging solutions, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving patient care.

“By integrating Second Opinion® into Vatech’s software platforms, clinicians around the world will have access to the most advanced AI-powered diagnostic tools available today,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Together, we are making it easier for clinicians worldwide to improve diagnostic workflows and deliver better care to patients.”

Second Opinion is the first and only AI software with global regulatory clearances to assist dentists in detecting a wide range of common dental conditions in bitewing, periapical, and panoramic x-rays. Now seamlessly embedded within the advanced Vatech imaging workflows used in practices worldwide, its real-time detection capabilities significantly enhance radiologic precision and patient communication. The result is a more efficient AI-powered clinical experience for clinicians pursuing the highest standard of care and greater patient trust.

“Integrating Pearl’s technology into our imaging platform transforms how providers detect pathology, making the process not just more efficient, but better for patients as well,” said Brian Hwang, CEO of Vatech. “At Vatech, our mission is to provide dental professionals with the most reliable and technologically advanced imaging solutions. With the addition of Second Opinion®, we are making value-generating technology more accessible than ever.”

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo

About Vatech

Vatech is a global leader in dental imaging, specializing in advanced digital X-ray solutions with innovative low-dose technology. The company pioneered the world’s first 3-in-1 digital X-ray system and continues to lead the market with high-value 3D imaging products. Vatech is recognized for its cutting-edge technology and human-centered innovations. Vatech is a trusted brand among dental professionals worldwide, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in dental diagnostics.