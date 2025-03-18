-

Pearl Expands Global Footprint with Vatech Integration

Vatech’s global customer base of dental care providers now benefits from Pearl’s dental AI solutions at their fingertips.

LOS ANGELES & HWASEONG, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Vatech, a leading player in the dental medical device sector, today announced a global partnership that will expand AI technologies to aid in dental diagnosis. The collaboration brings Pearl's Second Opinion®, the world’s first real-time dental AI platform that automatically detects numerous conditions in dental x-rays, to Vatech's best-in-class imaging solutions, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving patient care.

Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Vatech, a leading player in the dental medical device sector, today announced a global partnership that will expand AI technologies to aid in dental diagnosis.

Share

“By integrating Second Opinion® into Vatech’s software platforms, clinicians around the world will have access to the most advanced AI-powered diagnostic tools available today,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Together, we are making it easier for clinicians worldwide to improve diagnostic workflows and deliver better care to patients.”

Second Opinion is the first and only AI software with global regulatory clearances to assist dentists in detecting a wide range of common dental conditions in bitewing, periapical, and panoramic x-rays. Now seamlessly embedded within the advanced Vatech imaging workflows used in practices worldwide, its real-time detection capabilities significantly enhance radiologic precision and patient communication. The result is a more efficient AI-powered clinical experience for clinicians pursuing the highest standard of care and greater patient trust.

“Integrating Pearl’s technology into our imaging platform transforms how providers detect pathology, making the process not just more efficient, but better for patients as well,” said Brian Hwang, CEO of Vatech. “At Vatech, our mission is to provide dental professionals with the most reliable and technologically advanced imaging solutions. With the addition of Second Opinion®, we are making value-generating technology more accessible than ever.”

About Pearl

Pearl is an AI-driven company committed to enhancing patient care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by a team with decades of experience developing successful, enterprise-grade computer vision solutions, Pearl introduced the first-ever FDA-cleared AI capable of reading and instantly identifying diseases in dental x-rays. With regulatory clearance in 120 countries, Pearl's AI assists dentists in making precise clinical decisions and effectively communicating with patients, thereby transforming the dental care experience worldwide. As dentistry’s global AI leader, Pearl is committed to the ongoing innovation of robust, accessible AI tools that improve patient health outcomes and build greater trust in dental medicine. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo

About Vatech

Vatech is a global leader in dental imaging, specializing in advanced digital X-ray solutions with innovative low-dose technology. The company pioneered the world’s first 3-in-1 digital X-ray system and continues to lead the market with high-value 3D imaging products. Vatech is recognized for its cutting-edge technology and human-centered innovations. Vatech is a trusted brand among dental professionals worldwide, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in dental diagnostics.

Contacts

Media Contact
Kate Gundry
pearl@pluckpr.com
617-797-5174

Industry:

Pearl

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Kate Gundry
pearl@pluckpr.com
617-797-5174

Social Media Profiles
Pearl
More News From Pearl

Pearl Launches Claimcheck to Automate Insurance Claims and Improve Revenue Cycle for Dental Offices

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced Claimcheck, an AI-powered tool for optimizing the insurance claim submission process to reduce costly errors and accelerate revenue for dental practices. Claimcheck seamlessly integrates into existing dental practice management systems to provide real-time validation of claim submissions. The tool leverages Pearl’s industry-leading AI technology to automatically detect potential errors, curate evidenc...

Pearl Partners with Open Dental to Offer AI-Powered Diagnostic Imaging

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a partnership with Open Dental Software to integrate its AI-powered solutions into Open Dental’s practice management system (PMS). Through this partnership, Pearl’s Second Opinion® AI is now fully integrated within Open Dental’s Imaging Module, enabling seamless AI-powered radiographic analysis for dental professionals nationwide. Pearl’s industry-leading Second Opinion® platform is an AI-powered, rea...

Pearl Partners with Centaur to Expand Adoption of Second Opinion® in Australia and the Middle East

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Centaur, Australia’s leading dental practice management systems provider, and its Mediasuite platform, a leader in digital dental solutions across Australia, the Middle East and worldwide. This collaboration expands the reach of Pearl’s industry-leading Second Opinion® AI software, extending fully integrated access to groundbreaking disease detection capabilities for denta...
Back to Newsroom