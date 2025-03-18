DataRobot Accelerates Agentic AI Applications in Collaboration With NVIDIA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DataRobot, the provider of AI that makes business sense, today announced the general availability of expanded integrations with NVIDIA AI Enterprise to accelerate production-ready agentic AI applications. Cloud customers can now use DataRobot fully integrated and pre-installed with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, complete with a new gallery of NVIDIA NIM™ and NVIDIA NeMo™ framework, including the new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reasoning models, accelerating AI development and delivery.

The DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite with NVIDIA AI Enterprise delivers a fully validated AI stack with ready-to-use building blocks and built-in security, support, and scalability. By simplifying and streamlining development, monitoring, and governance, this unified offering unlocks AI agents that can be rapidly deployed into production, reducing time and overhead costs.

“AI projects can stall because they are not optimized for real-world deployment, with unmanageable operational complexity. We’re excited to expand our work with NVIDIA to help make enterprise development of agentic AI seamless. We integrate and optimize AI components across the accelerated computing stack to deliver the most performant, up-to-date, and secure AI stack. With our robust enterprise support and stringent service levels across the entire AI stack, including the most popular open-source components, AI teams are empowered to quickly and confidently scale production AI on-premises or in the cloud,” said Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer at DataRobot.

"Enterprises are seeking a streamlined path to develop and deploy production-ready AI agents and applications that deliver business intelligence and optimized inference performance. By combining the DataRobot Enterprise AI Suite with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, businesses can rapidly scale their AI initiatives and drive transformative impact across their operations," said John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA.

Expanded capabilities with NVIDIA AI Enterprise now natively integrated and generally available inside DataRobot include:

Enterprise-grade AI frameworks and inference engines.

Access a gallery of pre-tuned and highly optimized NVIDIA NIM microservices directly in DataRobot, including the new NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reasoning models.

Prototype, iterate, and test agentic AI applications faster, starting with pre-built DataRobot blueprints that leverage the best practices of the NVIDIA AI Blueprints.

Access open-source tools with GPU-optimized NVIDIA RAPIDS data science libraries and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding and reranking models.

Build visual AI agents with the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS) to extract valuable insights from massive volumes of video sensor data to optimize operations.

Seamless and reliable AI production.

Simplify infrastructure and ensure peak application performance with NVIDIA NIM and DataRobot monitoring without time-consuming setup.

Securely manage production AI stacks, backed by enterprise support from both NVIDIA and DataRobot.

Flexible deployment where you need it without lock-in.

Deploy across diverse environments, including cloud, on-premises, self-managed, and hybrid deployments such as Nutanix and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Deliver agentic AI applications faster with optimized NVIDIA AI full stack, eliminating the delays typically caused by infrastructure setup, manual tuning, and troubleshooting.

"We are proud to work with DataRobot and NVIDIA to create innovative solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible in telecom. This partnership allows us to provide agentic AI applications to our customers, driving innovation and operational efficiencies,” said Hazem Gebili, SVP of Enterprise Services Solutions at Etisalat UAE.

DataRobot SaaS customers can seamlessly run NVIDIA NIM microservices in DataRobot-hosted environments. DataRobot customers who choose on-premises environments can use their existing NVIDIA AI Enterprise licenses at no additional cost.

To learn more about how NVIDIA and DataRobot accelerate development and delivery of AI agents, read this blog “DataRobot with NVIDIA: The fastest path to production-ready AI apps and agents” and visit the DataRobot booth #2017 at NVIDIA GTC.

About DataRobot

DataRobot delivers AI that maximizes impact and minimizes business risk. Our platform and applications integrate into core business processes so teams can develop, deliver, and govern AI at scale. DataRobot empowers practitioners to deliver predictive and generative AI, and enables leaders to secure their AI assets. Organizations worldwide rely on DataRobot for AI that makes sense for their business — today and in the future. For more information, visit our website and connect with us on LinkedIn.