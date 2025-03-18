LogicMonitor Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Simplify VMware Migrations and Modernize Data Centers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogicMonitor, a leading SaaS-based platform for AI-powered data center transformation, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to offer enhanced solutions that help global enterprises accelerate migrations to AWS.

Powering the Future of Data Centers with AI-Powered Observability

LogicMonitor’s hybrid observability platform, which itself is powered by AWS, allows organizations to de-risk and accelerate their migration journeys to AWS in response to significant changes in VMware’s licensing and pricing models. With LogicMonitor’s real-time insights into on-premises and cloud environments, enterprises can seamlessly transition their VMware workloads to AWS with confidence while maintaining operational continuity and optimizing costs.

Additionally, LogicMonitor has achieved the AWS Cloud Operations Competency. This designation differentiates LogicMonitor as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated expertise in helping clients build a strong and scalable observability foundation for their end-to-end cloud operations.

"Enterprises navigating the complexities of data center transformation need seamless visibility across hybrid environments to make informed decisions and mitigate risk," said Will Corkery, CRO, LogicMonitor. "Through this collaboration with AWS, we’re empowering organizations to streamline their VMware migrations with confidence—optimizing performance, reducing costs, and unlocking the next level of observability that modern IT operations demand."

“As organizations continue to accelerate their move to AWS, observability is key," said Alan Braun, Managing Director, Technology Partnerships at AWS. “Bringing together AWS’s advanced cloud services with LogicMonitor’s observability expertise is another way customers can make a seamless transition to the cloud, and speed up the modernization of their IT workloads."

Accelerating Cloud Migrations and Unlocking Next-Gen IT Performance

LogicMonitor currently supports over 70 AWS services, delivering comprehensive dashboards and workflows tailored for organizations transitioning to AWS or expanding their AWS footprint. Industries such as healthcare and financial services, which demand robust observability solutions, stand to benefit significantly from the combined strengths of LogicMonitor and AWS.

To support enterprises migrating VMware workloads to AWS, LogicMonitor’s hybrid observability platform offers:

Uninterrupted service availability: Ensure service continuity and gain better control over migration timelines while optimizing cloud costs with detailed billing and utilization insights.

Ensure service continuity and gain better control over migration timelines while optimizing cloud costs with detailed billing and utilization insights. Migration strategy comparison: Compare lift-and-shift versus refactoring strategies for VMware workloads and see how LogicMonitor Envision automates VM configuration detection and cost optimization.

Compare lift-and-shift versus refactoring strategies for VMware workloads and see how LogicMonitor Envision automates VM configuration detection and cost optimization. Cost visibility and performance assurance: Improve cost visibility and ensure migrated resources deliver optimal performance, avoiding common pitfalls in on-prem to cloud transitions.

Improve cost visibility and ensure migrated resources deliver optimal performance, avoiding common pitfalls in on-prem to cloud transitions. Automated performance optimization: Identify over-provisioned VMs and streamline workflows through integrations with tools like ServiceNow and PagerDuty, automating performance improvements.

“LogicMonitor’s powerful hybrid observability tools have been invaluable as we guide customers through complex migrations from VMware to AWS environments,” said Oscar Garcia, Senior Vice President, Managed Services and Platform Automation, NTT. “This collaboration has provided unmatched clarity and efficiency, enabling customers to confidently modernize their IT environments while unlocking greater flexibility and operational excellence.”

This collaboration underscores the value of LogicMonitor and AWS in providing flexibility and unlocking business value for customers across industries. For more information on LogicMonitor’s AWS monitoring for modern data centers, please visit: https://www.logicmonitor.com/aws.

LogicMonitor® offers AI-powered data center transformation. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. A Visionary on the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability, LogicMonitor provides IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences.