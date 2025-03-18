MITRE to Shape the AI-driven Future of Wireless in Collaboration with NVIDIA

MCLEAN, Va., & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE today announced it will collaborate with NVIDIA to advance AI-native wireless networks, including for 6G. The collaboration will focus on a ground-up redesign of wireless networks and infrastructure, utilizing and enabling AI advancements today and in the future.

“AI-native wireless networks will bring transformative benefits for transportation, healthcare, and more, improving spectrum efficiency and connectivity, enhancing real-time sensing and monitoring, and enabling innovations,” said Mark Peters, president and CEO, MITRE. “Creating 6G to take full advantage of cutting-edge technologies, along with collaboration and partnership with industry, is vital to delivering innovations and efficiencies at a global scale.”

MITRE will serve as NVIDIA’s founding research partner for 6G. As part of the collaboration, MITRE will develop and prototype new AI-driven services and applications for wireless networks. Applications may include:

Dynamic spectrum sharing

Agentic network organization and security

Integrated sensing and communications

“Ensuring the United States’ telecom leadership means building a pathway for future technological advancements,” said Charles Clancy, MITRE chief technology officer. “We’re excited to work with NVIDIA to help drive forward the future of wireless networks, as we continue to be a trusted resource for government agencies, telecom organizations, and AI researchers.”

MITRE will tap into our deep telecommunications expertise and experience across industry and government, including spectrum sharing, wireless security, and advanced network deployment.

This collaboration with NVIDIA is the latest joint effort, including the Federal AI Sandbox and a Center of Excellence for NVIDIA Omniverse, for industry and government to come together to advance global simulation. MITRE and NVIDIA are also investing in modeling, simulation, and runtime computing for advanced autonomous airborne, surface, and water robotics, including the Digital Proving Ground for autonomous vehicles.

