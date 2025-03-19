Comstock Announces Lease with KPUB at BLVD Ansel

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that KPUB has signed a lease for 6,600 square feet at BLVD Ansel, located at 33 Monroe Street in Rockville, Maryland.

KPUB is a dynamic full-service restaurant and bar that offers a bold menu of Korean-inspired cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and an energetic nightlife atmosphere. KPUB will feature private karaoke rooms, a lively bar scene, and a sleek ambiance that is set to bring an elevated dining and entertainment experience to the Rockville Town Center neighborhood.

"With KPUB, I set out to create a groundbreaking Irish-Korean fusion bar that blends high-energy social dining with cutting-edge technology,” said Derek Liu, Founder of KPUB. “This isn’t just another pub—it’s an immersive experience where guests can send drinks to other tables, enjoy elevated Korean-Irish cuisine, and transition into a late-night speakeasy with private karaoke rooms. KPUB is redefining nightlife in Rockville and beyond with innovation and excitement the industry hasn’t seen before."

Located in the heart of Rockville, BLVD Ansel is a premier residential community featuring luxury apartment homes of all sizes with high-end finishes, culinary-inspired kitchens, and deep soaking tubs. Residents enjoy a range of upscale amenities, including a mezzanine pool, penthouse lounge, and convenient access to Rockville Town Center’s vibrant retail, dining, and Metro accessibility.

“We are excited to welcome KPUB to BLVD Ansel,” said Tim Steffan, Chief Operating Officer of Comstock. “Their concept will bring a fresh, engaging dining and entertainment experience to Rockville Town Center, creating yet another unique destination that our residents and the surrounding local community will enjoy.”

With its prime location, BLVD Ansel continues to attract best-in-class retail and lifestyle offerings, reinforcing Comstock’s commitment to developing vibrant, transit-oriented communities that offer convenience, connectivity, and a rich mix of amenities.

About Comstock

