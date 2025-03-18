Adobe and Microsoft Empower Marketers with AI Agents in Microsoft 365 Copilot

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Adobe Summit – the flagship digital experience conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the private preview of Adobe Marketing Agent, as well as continued agentic innovation within Microsoft 365 Copilot with Adobe Express Agent. This builds on a collaboration between Adobe and Microsoft to bring the power of generative AI into the flow of work—extending now to AI agents. This includes activating the capabilities of Adobe Marketing Agent in applications such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Word through Microsoft 365 Copilot.

“Businesses are under pressure to retain a competitive edge by increasing the efficiency and productivity of their organizations,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe. “Adobe Marketing Agent and Adobe Express Agent will be an unlock for businesses, enabling marketers to access Adobe capabilities within the natural flow of work to create impactful content and drive personalization initiatives.”

“We are thrilled that Adobe has developed an agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot to assist marketers in creating impactful campaigns and enhancing customer experiences. This collaboration underscores our belief at Microsoft that human ingenuity will be richly augmented by Copilot and agents, tailored to meet the unique needs of every role,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business and Industry Copilot at Microsoft. “We look forward to our joint customers experiencing the benefits of the Adobe Marketing Agent.”

Adobe Express Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

Adobe is developing the Adobe Express Agent, which will allow users to easily create compelling assets directly within Microsoft 365 Copilot, PowerPoint and Word. The Adobe Express Agent will empower teams to generate stunning images through a conversational interface, without leaving the host applications. This will enable effortless creation of high-quality images for documents, presentations, whitepapers, social media posts and more—for marketers and other teams across an organization.

Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot

With the private preview of Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot, businesses can:

Refine audiences for targeting : Marketers can leverage the conversational interface of Microsoft 365 Copilot to access data and insights from Adobe Experience Platform, quickly unlocking operational insights and completing more complex analysis tasks—supporting the creation of audiences used for widescale personalization campaigns. Adobe Marketing Agent simplifies the audience analysis process by quickly surfacing insights in Microsoft 365 apps through Copilot.

: Marketers can leverage the conversational interface of Microsoft 365 Copilot to access data and insights from Adobe Experience Platform, quickly unlocking operational insights and completing more complex analysis tasks—supporting the creation of audiences used for widescale personalization campaigns. Adobe Marketing Agent simplifies the audience analysis process by quickly surfacing insights in Microsoft 365 apps through Copilot. Discover actionable insights : Marketers can prompt Adobe Marketing Agent to instantly uncover and pull meaningful insights from Adobe Customer Journey Analytics directly within Copilot. This democratizes access to a broader set of marketers and other practitioners within the organization. Adobe Marketing Agent will also enable the quick creation of campaign performance reports in Microsoft apps, such as PowerPoint and Word, driving smarter marketing decisions.

: Marketers can prompt Adobe Marketing Agent to instantly uncover and pull meaningful insights from Adobe Customer Journey Analytics directly within Copilot. This democratizes access to a broader set of marketers and other practitioners within the organization. Adobe Marketing Agent will also enable the quick creation of campaign performance reports in Microsoft apps, such as PowerPoint and Word, driving smarter marketing decisions. Drive cross-team collaboration: Marketers can connect to Adobe Workfront, helping them reimagine work management processes. Adobe Marketing Agent helps marketers boost operational efficiency by effortlessly summarizing projects, tasks and issues, locating essential details and project information from content in Microsoft 365 applications, such as PowerPoint, Word, or Teams, and proactively monitoring the health of team projects.

With Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator—Adobe’s offering for businesses to manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe, as well as across third parties—purpose-built Adobe agents will be integrated with technology from partners including Microsoft to enhance customer experience workflows and deliver better outcomes.

Powering the content supply chain

Adobe Marketing Agent for Microsoft 365 Copilot will also enable brands to optimize their content supply chain, the end-to-end process of planning, creating, managing, activating and measuring content for marketing campaigns and personalized customer experiences. Through connected workflows and business processes, marketers and creatives can work seamlessly across Adobe and Microsoft solutions, without having to navigate between different applications.

Additionally, in GenStudio for Performance Marketing—a single, self-service application for creating paid social ads, display ads, banners, marketing emails and more, anchored to on-brand templates defined by creatives—Adobe today announced an expansion of its collaboration with LinkedIn Ads, for teams to quickly create campaign assets for B2B use cases. Asset creation for display ads is also now available for advertisements served through Microsoft Advertising.

