VIPorter members can now redeem points for flights with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines is expanding its VIPorter loyalty program, giving members even more ways to earn and redeem points for travel. For the first time, members can redeem VIPorter points for flights with partner airlines, starting with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines. Over 2,000 routes are now available for reward travel with this update.

This marks the next phase of partnership in the joint venture of Porter and Air Transat, and a deepening of the commercial partnership launched with Alaska in December 2023.

With this program enhancement, VIPorter members can now redeem seamless travel across an extensive network of flights sold by Porter. Air Transat offers 1,270 itineraries, connecting 56 destinations across 28 countries in North America, Europe, South America, Africa and the Caribbean. Alaska Airlines provides 1,020 available connections, linking 11 Canadian cities to different U.S. destinations. Redemption journeys on Air Transat to Europe start at 25,000 points; to the Caribbean at 21,500 points; and to the U.S. with Alaska Airlines at 9,500 points.

Available flight options are currently on sale through flyporter.com. Redemptions can be made exclusively on flyporter.com and through Porter’s contact centre.

“This next phase of our partnerships with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines gives VIPorter members even more flexibility and choice when planning their travel,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “By expanding redemption options, we’re making it easier for our passengers to maximize the value of their VIPorter points across a growing network of destinations.”

With the upcoming launch of the BMO VIPorter Mastercard lineup this spring, cardholders will be able to earn more points through everyday spending, helping members get to their next destination faster.

For more information, visit flyporter.com/VIPorter.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.