-

VIPorter Members Can Now Redeem Points for Flights With Air Transat and Alaska Airlines

More than 2,000 new redemption routes available in the initial launch

original VIPorter members can now redeem points for flights with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines

VIPorter members can now redeem points for flights with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines is expanding its VIPorter loyalty program, giving members even more ways to earn and redeem points for travel. For the first time, members can redeem VIPorter points for flights with partner airlines, starting with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines. Over 2,000 routes are now available for reward travel with this update.

This marks the next phase of partnership in the joint venture of Porter and Air Transat, and a deepening of the commercial partnership launched with Alaska in December 2023.

With this program enhancement, VIPorter members can now redeem seamless travel across an extensive network of flights sold by Porter. Air Transat offers 1,270 itineraries, connecting 56 destinations across 28 countries in North America, Europe, South America, Africa and the Caribbean. Alaska Airlines provides 1,020 available connections, linking 11 Canadian cities to different U.S. destinations. Redemption journeys on Air Transat to Europe start at 25,000 points; to the Caribbean at 21,500 points; and to the U.S. with Alaska Airlines at 9,500 points.

Available flight options are currently on sale through flyporter.com. Redemptions can be made exclusively on flyporter.com and through Porter’s contact centre.

“This next phase of our partnerships with Air Transat and Alaska Airlines gives VIPorter members even more flexibility and choice when planning their travel,” said Edmond Eldebs, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “By expanding redemption options, we’re making it easier for our passengers to maximize the value of their VIPorter points across a growing network of destinations.”

With the upcoming launch of the BMO VIPorter Mastercard lineup this spring, cardholders will be able to earn more points through everyday spending, helping members get to their next destination faster.

For more information, visit flyporter.com/VIPorter.

About Porter
Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter’s fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Media contact:
media@flyporter.com

Industry:

Porter Airlines

Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

Media contact:
media@flyporter.com

More News From Porter Airlines

Porter Expands New York Presence with Montréal Route

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines continues to expand its presence in the New York area with the addition of a new route connecting Montréal Trudeau Airport (YUL) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Service begins June 1, 2025, with one daily roundtrip flight, increasing to two times daily for the peak summer season. The initial flight schedule is as follows: Route Departure Arrival Days of Operation Montréal - Newark 1:10 p.m.* 2:50 p.m.* Daily* 6:35 p.m. 8:15 p.m. Monday -...

Porter Airlines growing Atlantic Canada access to Charlottetown and Deer Lake

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines is continuing to expand its presence across Atlantic Canada, with new flights connecting Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Charlottetown Airport (YYG) and Deer Lake Regional Airport (YDF) starting June 2025. Seasonal service between Toronto Pearson and Deer Lake starts June 10, 2025, with three weekly roundtrips, while Toronto Pearson-Charlottetown starts June 13, with four weekly roundtrips. Flights will operate on Porter’s new, 132-seat E...

Porter Airlines Landing in Hamilton With Four Routes

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porter Airlines is bringing significant new air service to Hamilton, with four routes launching in June. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport (YHM) will be connected coast to coast through daily flights to Calgary (YYC), Edmonton (YEG), Halifax (YHZ) and Vancouver (YVR), starting this June, coinciding with a series of airport terminal enhancements. The airline’s distinct approach to economy air travel will be welcomed across the Hamilton region. Porte...
Back to Newsroom