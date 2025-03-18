CampusESP Welcomes Its 500th Customer: University of Nevada-Las Vegas

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CampusESP, the leading provider of technology solutions that help colleges and universities engage parents and families, announced today that it signed its 500th customer, the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

Founded in 2016, CampusESP has built a reputation as the go-to leader in parent engagement solutions. The company’s platform and support services enable institutions to communicate and connect with both prospective and current families, providing critical information and facilitating student success.

UNLV joins a growing network of institutions committed to strengthening student success through better family engagement. With a rapidly evolving approach to communication and a passion for student outcomes, UNLV is ready to take family outreach to the next level.

A new era for family communications at UNLV

Before partnering with CampusESP, UNLV lacked a centralized tool for family engagement. Parent contact data was inconsistent, newsletters were manually compiled, and outreach efforts were spread across multiple platforms.

“We didn’t have a great plan to manage family outreach efficiently,” said Barb Roberts, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at UNLV. “We were sending a monthly newsletter that a staff member pulled together, but it was very time-consuming, plus we were sending it through a third-party system and our database was in a Google Sheet. It’s 2025, and it was clear we needed to do better.”

With a small and newly formed team, Roberts recognized the need for a scalable solution that would allow them to personalize communication while maximizing efficiency.

“Our coordinator is a single human trying to make sure family orientation goes well, plan Family Weekend, do this newsletter, run our social media. We needed something else to augment and do the things that tech can do so humans can do the things only humans can do,” she explained.

Better outreach and clearer data for a stronger family engagement strategy

After researching options, Roberts discovered CampusESP and immediately saw the potential.

“Once I talked to the team at CampusESP, I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ The system delivers more than I wanted. The curated content is great. The ability to tailor content to parents based on where their student is in the journey is amazing,” she said. “Working with CampusESP feels like I’m getting more staff members.”

With CampusESP, UNLV will be able to effortlessly keep families informed with timely reminders, news, and updates through automated, personalized newsletters and targeted messages. By delivering the right information at the right time, parents can better support their students, strengthening their guidance and ensuring they stay on track toward graduation.

The ability to integrate with their CRM, Salesforce, was another key factor. Roberts is eager to use CampusESP data to track engagement and correlate parent actions with student success.

“When families click on the guide to filing FAFSA, do we see that the student submits it on time? If the family is looking at academic advising information, do we see that the student makes an advising appointment? We want to know the things parents need to know to assist their students in being successful,” Roberts explained.

Engaging families to improve retention & student success

UNLV will first launch CampusESP with families of enrolled students this spring before expanding to prospective families later in the year. With 35% of students being the first to attend college and 50% being the first to graduate, and nearly 65% Pell-eligible, Roberts sees CampusESP as an essential tool for providing families with the guidance they need.

“In a year, I think we’ll have a good benchmark to measure how satisfied families are with our communication. Last year we got a little better with the addition of our family engagement coordinator. Now we want to get this from ok to great,” she said.

Her ultimate goal? A direct impact on student retention.

“My hope is a year from now, we have gained a full percentage point in retention for our first-year students. It will be the ultimate proof that investing in family communications was the right thing to do for our students.”

A milestone for CampusESP

As CampusESP celebrates 500 institutions using our platform, we remain focused on what matters most: helping colleges and universities engage families to improve student success.

“Hitting 500 customers is an exciting moment for us,” said Dave Becker, CEO of CampusESP. “It speaks to the growing recognition that family engagement isn’t just ‘nice to have’—it’s a necessity for institutions focused on enrollment, retention, and student outcomes. UNLV is a fantastic example of an institution leveraging CampusESP to build a stronger, more connected support system for students.”

We’re excited to welcome UNLV to the CampusESP family and look forward to supporting their family engagement strategy for years to come!

About CampusESP

CampusESP is the #1 solution to turn family involvement into student success. A modern, all-in-one family engagement platform helps institutions share personalized, timely content with families across web, mobile, email, and text message. From enrollment to retention to fundraising, today’s parents are involved in their student’s journey. With a strategic family engagement plan, CampusESP helps colleges and universities channel parent influence into results. To learn more, visit campusesp.com.