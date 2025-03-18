Peraton Announces Grand Opening of New State-of-the-Art Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peraton is proud to announce the grand opening of its new, state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, Alabama. This 27,000-square-foot facility, located in the Redstone Gateway complex, serves multiple federal customers, including the Defense Intelligence Agency/Missile and Space Intelligence Center, US Army, FBI, Missile Defense Agency, and NASA. The facility features more than 12,000 square feet of space for a Secure Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF).

“We are excited to officially open our new Huntsville facility, which represents a significant investment in our mission to provide top-tier services and solutions to federal agencies,” said Steve Schorer, chairman, president, and CEO, Peraton. Share

The new Huntsville location is part of Peraton’s ongoing expansion, with career openings currently available and more expected in the months and years ahead. There are currently 200 Peraton employees in the Huntsville-Madison County area.

“We are excited to officially open our new Huntsville facility, which represents a significant investment in our mission to provide top-tier services and solutions to federal agencies,” said Steve Schorer, chairman, president, and CEO, Peraton. “This facility strengthens our ability to serve customers and creates an environment for innovation and collaboration. We’re proud to contribute to the local economy by bringing new opportunities to Huntsville and its skilled workforce.”

The Huntsville facility is strategically located within the Redstone Gateway complex, which is home to several major defense and aerospace contractors, making it an ideal location for supporting the growing needs of Peraton’s customers. With a focus on security and technology, the new facility will enable the company to continue delivering high-quality services to its federal partners.

“Huntsville continues to be a hub for innovation, and we’re excited to see Peraton expanding here,” said Congressman Dale Strong (R-AL), who was in attendance and has been an advocate for increased economic development in Huntsville. “This new facility shows just how important Huntsville has become in supporting key federal projects. Partnerships like this help create jobs, boost our economy, and play a vital role in national security and technology advancements.”

The new facility furthers the federal government’s efforts to maximize taxpayer dollars by bringing world-class technology and expertise to protect and strengthen America and its interests. In supporting the military and civilian workforce in Huntsville, Peraton is continuing its proud tradition of being by the side of its customers, working as partners.

“Having Peraton in Huntsville reflects the strong and vibrant economy of the city and our region,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “We are excited to have this company expand their operations and be part of our Rocket City community.”

Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutchen added that “Peraton’s presence underscores how the area has become known as a hub for technology and innovation in Alabama and the United States.”

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. We deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across the digital and physical domains. Peraton supports every branch of the US Armed Forces, and we serve as a valued partner to essential government agencies who sustain our way of life. Every day, our employees do the can’t be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton.com to learn how we’re safeguarding your peace of mind.