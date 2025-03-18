Publicis Groupe and Adobe Expand Global Partnership to Drive Creative Expression and Personalization at Scale with Adobe Firefly Generative AI

PARIS & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Adobe Summit – the flagship digital experience conference – Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) and Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced an expansion of their global strategic partnership, where Adobe Firefly generative AI will be integrated across Publicis’ capabilities through CoreAI, its AI-powered intelligent system that unifies and activates the group’s proprietary data.

The two companies will build solutions that combine Publicis Groupe’s deep delivery capabilities across its intelligent content operations with Adobe Firefly Services—a collection of creative and generative APIs and services for enterprises—directly into Publicis Groupe’s Core AI platform. This will enable businesses to scale the production of personalized content, and through Publicis Groupe’s industry-leading identity solutions, tailor experiences to specific audiences – driving deeper engagement, innovation and growth for clients.

Additionally, utilizing Publicis Sapient’s deep Adobe expertise, Firefly Services can be leveraged alongside Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, bringing together creativity, marketing and AI to drive digital business transformation for joint clients.

Publicis Groupe’s agencies and production studios will go a step further with commercially safe Firefly generative AI models for image, vector and video creation, providing both speed and creative control for clients to personalize experiences at scale – while at the same time improving workflows, cost efficiency and driving creative expression.

Arthur Sadoun, CEO, Publicis Groupe, commented, “With this latest step in our relationship with Adobe, we’re able to push the boundaries of AI-driven creativity and deliver groundbreaking solutions for the marketing and advertising industry. The combination of CoreAI and Adobe Firefly takes us even further in our mission to shape the future of personalized, data-driven content at scale. Together, we are setting a new standard for how brands engage with their audiences, driving both creativity and measurable business outcomes."

Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business, Adobe, said: “Adobe and Publicis are building on a longstanding partnership focused on giving joint clients a competitive edge by delivering engaging and highly personalized customer experiences. Businesses are already unlocking incredible efficiency and productivity gains with Adobe Firefly, which will be extended further with Publicis’ expertise and capabilities such as CoreAI.”

