Accelera hosts Spanish Prime Minister and industry leaders for tour and meeting at Guadalajara electrolyzer facility

GUADALAJARA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], hosted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and other government officials at its state-of-the-art electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Guadalajara, Castilla-la Mancha, Spain. The visit highlighted Accelera's important role in enabling the European Union (EU) and Spain's energy transition toward a sustainable future. Following Prime Minister Sánchez’s visit, Accelera held a meeting with top industry executives to explore opportunities for advancing the Spanish green hydrogen market together.

The Government of Spain is committed to the green transition, with green hydrogen as one of its pillars. The decisive policies promoted by the Executive have allowed 20% of green hydrogen projects in Europe to be promoted in Spain.

Prime Minister Sánchez toured the 260,000 square-foot proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer manufacturing facility, one of the largest in Spain, and met with Accelera employees to celebrate their work in building the nation’s green hydrogen economy. The energy-efficient electrolyzer facility began production in April 2024 and has created 91 highly skilled jobs, with the potential for more as production expands.

Accelera is one of Spain’s leading electrolyzer manufacturers, and with one of the largest economies in the EU and its low cost of renewable energy, the country offers a strong environment for the expansion of hydrogen and electrolyzer production and export.

"We are honored to have Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visit Accelera’s electrolyzer manufacturing plant in Guadalajara,” said Amy Davis, President of Accelera. “Our partnership with the Spanish government is key to developing the necessary infrastructure to continue scaling and innovating hydrogen technologies to achieve a zero-emissions future. Together, we are committed to advancing Spain and the EU’s green energy transition.”

Accelera recently announced its largest electrolyzer project to date – a 100-megawatt (MW) system for bp’s green hydrogen plant in Lingen, Germany – and production for the electrolyzer system is underway at the facility in Guadalajara. With an immediate 500MW of capacity, scalable to 1-gigawatt (GW), Accelera has plans to increase onsite manufacturing in the future, bringing more hydrogen production to Spain and further establishing the country as a hydrogen industrial hub in Europe.

After the Prime Minister’s visit, Accelera hosted a high-level meeting with Spain’s green hydrogen leaders to explore collaboration opportunities to accelerate Spain's position as Europe's hydrogen hub and meet the ambitious decarbonization targets set by both the country and the EU. This dialogue focused on establishing a framework for ongoing industry partnership to maximize Spain's ability to be a leader in green hydrogen production and technology development.

During the discussions, participants emphasized the importance of domestic electrolyzer production in Spain, including Accelera’s plant in Guadalajara. This production is crucial not only for reaching Spain’s target of 12 GW of installed electrolyzers, but also for creating jobs and strengthening Spain’s industrial base.

Attendees included:

Olvido Moraleda, President of bp Spain and Vice President of bp group

Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, CEO of Enagás

Millán García-Tola, Global Hydrogen Director of Iberdrola

José Manuel Martínez, CTO of Moeve

Amy Davis, President of Accelera by Cummins

Andreas Lippert, Vice President of Electrolyzers for Accelera by Cummins

Electrolyzers leverage renewable energy sources to produce green hydrogen, which is vital for accelerating the clean energy transition. Accelera is a leader in large-scale hydrogen production using PEM electrolysis and has deployed more than 600 electrolyzer units worldwide, powering some of the most advanced PEM electrolyzer systems operating globally. This includes a 20MW facility in Quebec, Canada, and a 25MW system in Florida, U.S.

