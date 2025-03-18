Bidgely Accelerates AI-Driven Energy Transformation with Grid4C Acquisition

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely has acquired Grid4C, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) predictive analytics developer in the energy industry, to expand its AI-powered energy analytics solutions for both grid-side management and consumer engagement. This acquisition will not only strengthen the core capabilities of Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform, including home energy management, customer experience, demand response, load shaping strategies, and distributed energy resources (DERs) optimization, but also support a variety of new use cases.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Bidgely, solidifying our leadership position in AI-powered energy intelligence. We’ve demonstrated exceptional organic growth, and now, with our first strategic acquisition, we’re accelerating that trajectory,” said Abhay Gupta, Bidgely founder and CEO. “Combining our industry-leading AI with strategic acquisitions allows us to deliver unprecedented innovation and value to the energy sector.”

Bidgely’s Strategic Acquisition of Grid4C: A Leap Forward in AI Analytics

Founded in 2013, Grid4C became a recognized leader with 10 patents in the AI-powered energy analytics space. With novel solutions around fault detection & diagnostics of home appliances and grid assets, as well as load and DER forecasting, the company, backed by strategic investors such as Alectra Utilities and Engie, gained traction among North American, APAC, and European utilities.

Once integrated into Bidgely’s customer engagement solution, Grid4C’s fault detection and diagnostics algorithms will offer insights into when a utility customer’s appliances, like heating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, are likely to fail. This strengthens Bidgely’s current capabilities and promises to benefit multiple stakeholders:

Utilities can offer appliance maintenance programs to consumers, thereby enhancing customer experience and creating new revenue streams

Utilities can work with home service partners to target the most promising customers to deliver value through rebates, upgrades or replacement services

Customers themselves can proactively maintain their appliances to prevent expensive repairs down the line

Additionally, integrating Grid4C’s AI-powered granular load & DER forecasting into Bidgely’s customer engagement platform will assist customers to better budget their energy costs, with accurate 7 days ahead hourly usage forecasts and 30 days ahead bill predictions. It also alerts customers of usage anomalies that can be avoided and prevents bill shocks.

When merged with Bidgely’s grid analytics offering, this load & DER forecasting feature will also predict faults and overload of grid assets, and identify when solar production or electric vehicle consumption will peak, allowing utilities to intelligently plan demand response programs and optimize DERs.

“Bidgely is both an innovator and a market leader when it comes to helping utilities enhance customer experience and operate their grid efficiently. We are excited to be a part of the Bidgely team,” said Dr. Noa Ruschin-Rimini, Grid4C founder and CEO. “Together, we have several decades of experience in AI in the utilities space and are well-positioned to help utilities address the widest range of use cases both on the grid side and on the customer side.”

To learn more about Bidgely’s acquisition of Grid4C, visit: bidgely.com/resource/bidgely-grid4c-exec-brief/.

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.