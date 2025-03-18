Just Ingredients Teams Up with Bryce Harper to Inspire Healthier Living

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just Ingredients, a leader in health and wellness products, is excited to announce its partnership with Bryce Harper, professional baseball player and advocate for healthy living. Together, they aim to empower individuals to prioritize their health by choosing products made with safe and effective ingredients.

Bryce Harper, a two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star, is celebrated not only for his accomplishments as a professional baseball player, but also for his commitment to health and wellness. As an athlete and father, Harper understands the importance of making thoughtful choices for long-term health, making him an ideal ambassador for Just Ingredients.

“Encouraging people to live healthier and happier lives is what we are all about,” said Karalynne Call, founder and CEO of Just Ingredients. “Partnering with Bryce Harper allows us to connect with more communities and inspire people to prioritize their health inside and out—whether they’re athletes or simply striving for a healthier lifestyle.”

A Shared Commitment to Wellness

Bryce Harper’s holistic approach to health and performance mirrors Just Ingredients’ dedication to crafting high-quality products designed to support physical and mental well-being. Known for their transparency, rigorous vetting processes, and avoidance of harmful additives, Just Ingredients products offer an option for those seeking to support their health through better choices.

“As a professional athlete, I’m always mindful of what I put into my body,” said Harper. “Just Ingredients stands out for its commitment to using ingredients that truly support health. I’m thrilled to partner with a brand I trust and help inspire others to prioritize their wellness.”

What to Expect from the Partnership

With years of dedication to creating high-quality, real products, we are thrilled to introduce our new NSF Certified for Sport® protein powders, electrolytes, and pre-workout powders—formulated specifically for athletes. By maintaining the same great ingredients as our original products, we’ve tailored these to meet the rigorous needs of performance-driven individuals. With Bryce Harper as a partner, we are excited to expand further and offer athletes at all levels high-quality nutrition to support their performance and wellness.

Protein Powders

Our protein powders are made with 4-5 high-quality protein sources, including 100% non-denatured whey protein from New Zealand, which has not been altered by heat or chemicals to preserve its natural structure. These powders are also casein-free, making them easier to digest for those sensitive to casein, a type of protein found in dairy. Crafted with real food ingredients, they are designed to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall wellness.

Electrolytes

Our electrolyte powders feature a balanced 3-to-1 potassium-to-sodium ratio, mirroring the body’s ideal balance for hydration. Made with real fruit, these electrolytes provide a refreshing, wholesome option for fueling performance and recovery—without artificial sweeteners, flavors, or sugar alcohols.

Pre-Workout

A plant-based supplement crafted to enhance energy levels and support athletic performance. Formulated without added sugars or artificial ingredients, our pre-workout powder includes maca root, which may help reduce the likelihood of a post-workout crash. It also features 2,000 mg of vegan BCAAs to support muscle repair and boost workout performance.

The Just Ingredients Difference

Just Ingredients is committed to empowering individuals and families to live healthier lives by providing products made with safe, effective, and thoughtfully-chosen ingredients. Free from harmful additives, synthetic chemicals, and unnecessary fillers, every product is designed to deliver real benefits without compromise.

This dedication to transparency, quality, and excellence has earned the trust of a rapidly growing community passionate about making informed choices for their health. The partnership with Bryce Harper reflects this shared vision of making wellness accessible and achievable for everyone.

“Our partnership with Bryce is about more than just promoting products—it’s about educating and empowering people,” said Karalynne Call, founder and CEO of Just Ingredients. “We want to help individuals make informed decisions about the products they use, and how those decisions can lead to better health.”

About Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper, a professional baseball player for the Philadelphia Phillies. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments on the field, Harper is deeply committed to promoting health and wellness. Whether inspiring healthier choices through his own disciplined lifestyle or championing family values, he is dedicated to helping others prioritize their well-being at every stage of life.

About Just Ingredients

Founded by Karalynne Call, Just Ingredients is dedicated to helping individuals live healthier lives through products made with safe, effective, and thoughtfully-chosen ingredients. From supplements to personal care items, the brand is committed to transparency and quality, empowering individuals nationwide to make informed decisions about their health.