Casino Cash Trac Secures Strategic Minority Investment from Serent Capital to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

TULSA, Okla., & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casino Cash Trac (“CCT”), a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for casino operations and revenue audit automation, today announced a strategic minority investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused private equity firm with deep expertise in scaling technology and software businesses. The strategic partnership will support CCT’s next phase of growth focused on product innovation and market expansion.

Founded in 2012, CCT pioneered revenue audit automation for land-based casinos, eliminating manual reconciliation processes and improving financial visibility. The company’s flagship platform, Casino Insight, provides a detailed, audit-ready view of cash transactions across the casino floor, ensuring compliance, operational efficiency, and fraud prevention. Today, CCT serves over 300 casinos across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, helping operators streamline financial workflows and reduce audit-related labor costs.

Kurt Williams, CEO of CCT, along with partners Blake Doerr, Wanor Franca and Danny Roe, will continue to lead the company.

“Casino Cash Trac was founded to modernize casino cash and audit operations, providing customers with a seamless, automated solution to replace outdated, manual processes,” said Kurt Williams, CEO of Casino Cash Trac. “With Serent Capital’s support, we are excited to accelerate our growth with a partnership that complements our strengths and share our core values, enhance our product capabilities, and expand our reach to serve even more gaming operators worldwide,” he concluded.

Serent Capital’s minority investment will equip CCT with its dedicated Growth Team, providing hands-on expertise to accelerate go-to-market execution, optimize product strategies, and enhance customer engagement. With a strong track record in scaling enterprise software companies, Serent has the capability to help CCT expand its market presence, drive product innovation, and unlock new growth opportunities.

“Casino Cash Trac is an exceptional platform that addresses a mission-critical need for casino operators,” said Dexter Hopen, Partner at Serent Capital. “We are excited to support the company in continuing to innovate and deliver even greater value to its customers.”

Serent Capital’s investment in CCT builds on its strong track record of partnering with high-growth software companies in the hospitality and leisure technology space. With Serent’s partnership, CCT is well-positioned to accelerate innovation, expand its market reach, and deliver even more advanced analytics, automation, and compliance solutions for casino operators.

About Casino Cash Trac

Casino Cash Trac, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, developed Casino Insight, an award-winning platform designed to automate cage operations, revenue audits, and operational analysis. With robust integration into leading casino management, hospitality, and financial systems, Casino Insight significantly enhances operational efficiency by minimizing manual processes and reducing paper waste. Since its inception in 2012, the platform has empowered over 300 casinos worldwide to optimize productivity and streamline financial operations.

For more information, please visit casinocashtrac.com.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital is a growth-focused private equity firm investing in capital-efficient, B2B SaaS and technology companies. From its founding, Serent set out to build a distinctly different firm that prioritizes founders and their companies and provides true hands-on resources through its 25+ person Growth Team. Serent’s in-house Growth Team is equipped with a wide range of resources to help companies accelerate growth, including strategic and operational support to drive revenue generation, assistance in building a top-tier executive team, guidance for transformative M&A, and a community of 400+ founders and operating executives. With $5 billion of assets under management, the firm has partnered with over 60 founder-led, industry-changing companies and offers unparalleled hands-on operational support. Discover how Serent Capital is fueling the growth of innovative companies across a range of industries at www.serentcapital.com.