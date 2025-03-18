Braze Launches New Shopify Partnership and eCommerce Features

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced a new strategic partnership and integration with Shopify, along with new features and templates to personalize shopper engagement. These capabilities offer enhanced real-time insights into individual preferences during the shopping journeys that help eCommerce marketers quickly create the campaigns that power their daily operations—allowing them to focus more on crafting experiences that build lasting relationships with their shoppers.

The Braze Customer Engagement Platform provides a real-time, flexible cross-channel solution for brands of all sizes, industries, and geographies. Brands can leverage features such as the Braze Data Platform, BrazeAI™, and native cross-channel capabilities to unify customer insights and create highly relevant, memorable experiences. Brands in retail, consumer packaged goods, and more, such as e.l.f. Beauty, Hugo Boss, Gymshark, Gap, and Overstock already use Braze as a part of their eCommerce journeys.

At e.l.f. Cosmetics, we know that truly understanding our consumers allows us to serve them better,” said Brigitte Baron, Senior Director, Global CRM & Customer Growth at e.l.f. Cosmetics. “It’s not just about reaching them, it’s about delivering value in ways that feel relevant and welcome. With Braze, we can create personalized, data-driven experiences that resonate with our community, ensuring every interaction is meaningful rather than just another message."

Easily Activate Real-Time eCommerce Insights with Braze and Shopify

The new Braze and Shopify strategic partnership enables enterprise brands to create seamless, personalized customer journeys by combining Shopify’s eCommerce capabilities with Braze’s real-time engagement platform —supporting higher conversions, retention, and lifetime value. With the enhanced Shopify integration, eCommerce brands can onboard quickly to support bi-directional flow of commerce insights, enhance identity management, and enable personalized shopping experiences using visitor data and product metafields from Shopify. (Q1 2025)

“At Shopify, we are committed to making commerce better for everyone,” said Dale Traxler, Director - Technology Partnerships at Shopify. “Our plug and play integration with Braze allows brands to action insights across both platforms and engage consumers with better shopping experiences in the moments that matter. We're excited to partner with Braze to help Enterprises stay ahead in today’s dynamic retail and eCommerce landscape."

Achieve Faster Time to Value with Native eCommerce Capabilities

New native eCommerce data schemas and templates help brands more quickly understand shopper behaviors and take relevant actions at every step of their journey:

With pre-defined events from Shopify, marketers can unlock a range of eCommerce use cases, such as Abandoned Cart, to quickly activate campaigns and see a direct impact on their ROI. (Available in Q1 2025 for Shopify customers, Q2 2025 for Non-Shopify customers)

Pre-built Canvas (Q1 2025) and Email templates (Q3 2025), specifically designed for eCommerce and aligned with industry best practices, allow marketers to quickly and easily create visually appealing and effective campaigns.

Customizable drag and drop Landing Page templates accelerate the creation of new landing pages, allowing marketers to promote their products and grow their email, SMS, and WhatsApp lists. (Q1 2025)

Deliver Richer, No-code Personalized Cross-channel Experiences

Marketers can also take advantage of new capabilities to deliver richer, frictionless shopping experiences that spotlight the most relevant products and services across WhatsApp and email channels:

Marketers will be able to add dynamic, no-code product personalization using drag and drop email composer, enabling highly targeted messaging by aligning their products with their customers’ unique interests and tastes. (Q3 2025)

With the upcoming release of WhatsApp Commerce, global eCommerce brands can drive more sales by using their Meta Catalogs to easily create dynamic WhatsApp product messages and rich, in-thread shopping experiences. Other WhatsApp enhancements like more rich media support (including video) and WhatsApp Lists enable merchants to show off their products in new ways and provide personalized recommendations based on customer preferences. Click tracking helps marketers effectively retarget customers on WhatsApp and other channels to drive more conversions. (Q2 2025)

“We built the Braze platform to be flexible and powerful enough to enable brands across every industry, region, and size to create relevant, engaging experiences,” said Kevin Wang, Braze Chief Product Officer. “This has allowed brands to build on our real-time streaming architecture, data modularity, and native cross-channel approach, leading to positive business results for eCommerce brands. As we focus more on specific industries, we see opportunities to make Braze even easier for marketers to use. We're excited to take this step further for eCommerce, in partnership with other leaders in this space like Shopify, to make it quicker and simpler to understand and engage consumers across their entire journey."

eCommerce brands looking to optimize their customer engagement strategy can explore the new solutions Braze offers here.

