Carahsoft Canada Awarded Veritone Supply Arrangement for SaaS Under the Government of Canada Cloud Initiative

DENVER & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building human-centered enterprise AI solutions, and Carahsoft Canada Inc., today announced that Veritone’s AI solutions and software have been added to Carahsoft Canada’s Supply Arrangement for Software as a Service (SaaS) Government of Canada (GC) Method of Supply (MoS). This addition enables Carahsoft to deliver Veritone’s SaaS solutions, such as Veritone’s AI-powered intelligent digital evidence management system (iDEMS), to Federal agencies in Canada and expands Veritone’s reach in the Canadian market, increasing the reach of Veritone’s innovative technology across global markets.

The Supply Arrangement is issued to Carahsoft and allows Canadian agencies to acquire Veritone’s Software as a Service (SaaS) Solutions, including associated maintenance and support, training and other professional services, as required by Canada in support of its various programs, operational needs and projects.

“The addition of Veritone to Carahsoft Canada’s GC MoS is a pivotal step in furthering our global reach and strategy," said Jon Gacek, General Manager, Veritone Public Sector at Veritone. “It represents our commitment to making AI, applications and intelligent process automation solutions more accessible to Canadian Federal agencies and demonstrates our dedication to serving customers worldwide. Agencies can now leverage our enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, to enable customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that will significantly improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities."

Veritone’s aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that intelligently orchestrates hundreds of best-of-breed cognitive and generative models in a single cloud-based solution, enables users to transform extensive volumes of unstructured video and audio data into actionable insights. Veritone iDEMS helps to automate manual investigations and reduce the labor-intensive workflows associated with audio and video redaction. Other solutions offered under Carahsoft Canada’s GC MoS include Illuminate, Track, IDentify, Redact, Contact and Automate Studio. Each offering empowers the Public Sector to leverage AI in different ways to work more efficiently and see higher success in the future.

“Carahsoft is proud to announce the availability of Veritone’s offerings on the GC MoS,” said Lacey Wean, Sales Director for Law Enforcement Solutions at Carahsoft. “This addition will bring Veritone’s aiWARE operating system and other solutions to Canadian Government agencies, providing them with the tools they need to lower the cost, complexity and time it takes to distribute applications and workflows across cloud and on-premises infrastructure.”

In addition, Veritone’s AI software is available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s PSPC Cloud Method of Supply #EN578-191593/046/ESS and U.S. contracts including: GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 662-2724 or Veritone@carahsoft.com; or view this complimentary webinar: “Accelerating Investigations and Increasing Case Close Rates with AI.”

