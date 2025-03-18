Box and DataBank Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Business with Intelligent Content Management

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & HUNTINGTON VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) provider, and DataBank, a process automation and data solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership that combines their best-in-class offerings to transform the way organizations manage their content. This collaboration will leverage their respective products and services to deliver AI-powered solutions that streamline business processes like contract lifecycle management, digital asset management, and intelligent document processing. As part of the partnership, DataBank is also now a Box authorized reseller, offering access to Box’s platform and expanding the availability of ICM across various industries.

"In this AI-first era, it is crucial for businesses to modernize the way they manage their content and recognize the valuable insights inside of it,” said Olivia Nottebohm, Chief Operating Officer of Box. “This strategic partnership brings together Box’s ICM platform with DataBank’s deep expertise in process automation and data solutions to drive modern business processes, particularly for organizations in highly regulated industries who still rely on legacy systems and paper archives. Together, we’re powering entirely new ways for organizations to intelligently interact with their content and revolutionize the way they operate.”

“Box’s modern ICM platform transforms how organizations manage their content in the cloud, and our document processing services—whether through software or outsourced scanning—turn every document into a usable, actionable data asset,” said Chad VanNorman, Chief Technology Officer of DataBank. “Our collaboration with Box enables us to offer a fully integrated approach to enterprise content management, helping customers quickly optimize costs, eliminate inefficiencies, and achieve greater compliance. With our combined expertise, organizations can confidently transition to modern, AI-powered content solutions.”

The Power of Box and DataBank

As a Box partner, DataBank will provide specialized services to help organizations implement and optimize Box-based content solutions tailored to their needs. This includes designing and executing paper-to-digital transformation initiatives where DataBank assists customers in digitizing documents, routing them into Box, extracting metadata, and automating key business processes. With Box and DataBank, customers can:

Digitize and Secure Content : Convert physical documents into digital assets, stored securely in Box with enterprise-grade compliance controls.

: Convert physical documents into digital assets, stored securely in Box with enterprise-grade compliance controls. Extract Metadata and Automate Workflows: Use AI-driven metadata extraction and automation to streamline processes and reduce manual effort.

Use AI-driven metadata extraction and automation to streamline processes and reduce manual effort. Modernize ECM Workflows: Transition from outdated content management platforms to a unified, cloud-based solution.

Transition from outdated content management platforms to a unified, cloud-based solution. Improve Compliance and Security: Ensure adherence to industry regulations like HIPAA, FedRAMP, and financial data protection standards.

By combining Box’s ICM platform with DataBank’s consulting and document management services, organizations can drive measurable business outcomes, such as reducing operational costs, increasing process automation, and enhancing regulatory compliance. For example:

Healthcare providers can reduce inefficiencies and errors by digitizing paperwork like patient files and insurance memos, allowing staff to focus on care while remaining HIPAA compliant.

Financial service companies can unlock value from complex documents by moving all their client agreements to a single cloud platform and using AI-powered metadata extraction to pull out key information.

Legal teams can improve security and data privacy by uploading case files to Box’s secure platform while facilitating seamless collaboration among team members.

For more information on how Box and DataBank are transforming content management, visit www.box.com or www.databankimx.com.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leader in Intelligent Content Management. Our platform enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About DataBank

DataBank, a Kyocera Group Company, is a process automation and data solutions provider. We help organizations improve how they handle and utilize their information through services like AI-powered document processing, high-volume scanning, and managed technical services. We partner with organizations with high volumes of information, like healthcare, government, and energy, to help them make informed decisions and run more efficiently.