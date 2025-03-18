Lumentum Selected as an NVIDIA Silicon Photonics Ecosystem Partner to Advance AI Networking at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products for cloud, networking and industrial applications, has been selected as a key contributor in NVIDIA’s silicon photonics ecosystem. Lumentum’s high-power, high-efficiency lasers have a crucial role in the development and deployment of new NVIDIA Spectrum-X Photonics networking switches. This collaboration highlights Lumentum’s differentiated laser technology and commitment to scale AI infrastructure through photonic advancements.

Scaling AI factories presents significant power consumption challenges. NVIDIA’s newly announced Spectrum-X Photonics and Quantum-X Photonics networking switches integrate photonic innovations, including Lumentum’s high-power, high-efficiency lasers, to significantly reduce power consumption, enhance resilience, and enable faster deployment.

“Innovations that drastically lower networking power consumption will expand the market for photonic components, supporting larger AI installations and accelerating the transition from copper to photonic interconnects,” said Wupen Yuen, Lumentum President Cloud and Networking Technology and Product. “We look forward to collaborating with NVIDIA on further photonic innovations to drive AI infrastructure scalability.”

Lumentum has long been a leader in high-performance indium phosphide laser solutions for data infrastructure. This new laser technology complements its existing electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs), which power many of today’s 400Gb/s, 800Gb/s, and upcoming 1.6Tb/s optical transceivers in cloud and AI data centers.

“Photonics switch technology will revolutionize data centers and advance a new wave of AI factories,” said Gilad Shainer, Senior Vice President of Networking at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s collaboration with innovators such as Lumentum will enable the next-generation of million scale AI.”

