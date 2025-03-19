Copeland Strengthens India Commitment, Inaugurates New Engineering and Technology Center in Pune

PUNE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, today inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Engineering and Technology Center in Pune, Maharashtra, as part of its broader ₹500 crore India investment plan. Leveraging India's STEM talent pool and aligned with India’s ambition to become a global innovation hub, the Copeland Engineering and Technology Center will strengthen the company’s innovation ecosystem with state-of-the-art engineering labs spanning 9 countries in order to advance its engineering, research and development (R&D) efforts locally and globally.

As global demand for sustainable solutions continues to rise, this Engineering and Technology Center will focus on advancing energy-efficient and low-GWP and natural refrigerant technologies for global deployments across the HVAC & Refrigeration industry. Share

The new facility spans over 15,000 square meters and is the hub for over 320 engineers specializing in engineering, research and development, as well as software and firmware development. Copeland’s Pune Engineering and Technology Center will help Copeland accelerate in-country innovation and product development, allowing the team in India to leverage their proximity to the company’s customer base and anticipate and respond to evolving market requirements to develop future-forward sustainable solutions.

"Copeland’s presence in India spans over three decades. Our current investment plan, including this investment in our new state-of-the-art Pune Engineering and Technology Center, as well as the in-progress expansion of our manufacturing operations in Atit, underscore our commitment to the India market,” said Copeland's Chief Executive Officer Ross B. Shuster. "With more than 15% of our global engineering team located in India, the local team plays a vital role in developing sustainability-focused technologies and products for both local and global customers. As global demand for sustainable solutions continues to rise, this new Engineering and Technology Center will focus on advancing energy-efficient and low-GWP and natural refrigerant technologies for global deployments across the HVAC and Refrigeration industry."

"Innovation is in Copeland's DNA, and our new Pune Technology and Engineering Center further enables our efforts to solving some of the world’s most complex climate challenges," said Copeland's Chief Technology Officer Patrick Forsythe. "We have a longstanding track record as an industry steward and continue our commitment to support regulatory compliance and global sustainability objectives. This investment will enhance Copeland's focus on innovation to help customers meet their net-zero goals and drive impactful change."

Copeland’s commitment to India will help address the growing demand for sustainable cooling technologies in rapidly expanding sectors including data centers and the broader HVAC market. With data center growth projected to grow in excess of 8% CAGR through 2026 and cooling systems accounting for up to 50% of their energy use, Copeland is innovating energy-efficient solutions tailored to meet these needs. Beyond data centers, the HVAC market, expected to reach $30 billion by 2030, offers immense opportunities driven by urbanization, green initiatives and aftermarket services. The Pune facility enhances Copeland’s ability to deliver innovative, sustainable cooling technologies and seamlessly integrate with the company’s global R&D efforts to meet the worlds growing energy efficiency needs.

The Copeland Engineering and Technology Center will also support India's demand for innovative and sustainable heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial solutions that will enable sustainability. Globally, Copeland’s engineering, research and development talent is focused on technology and new product development in the areas of compression, sound and vibration, electronics, power electronics, software and controls. Enabling decarbonization and advancing energy management systems, Copeland's focus on providing cutting edge solutions is helping support businesses and countries in their efforts to reduce demand on electrical grids and enable the use of renewable energy sources.

About Copeland

Copeland is a global leader in sustainable heating, cooling, cold chain and industrial solutions. We help commercial, industrial, refrigeration and residential customers reduce their carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency. We address issues like climate change, growing populations, electricity demands and complex global supply chains with innovations that advance the energy transition, accelerate the adoption of climate friendly low GWP (Global Warming Potential) and natural refrigerants, and safeguard the world's most critical goods through an efficient and sustainable cold chain. We have over 18,000 employees, with feet on the ground in more than 40 countries - a global presence that makes it possible to serve customers wherever they are in the world and meet challenges with scale and speed. Our industry-leading brands and diversified portfolio deliver innovation and technology proven in over 200 million installations worldwide. Together, we create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet today and for future generations. For more information, visit copeland.com.