Rubrik and Deloitte Team Up to Deliver Cyber Resilience

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the threat landscape continuously evolves, the call for robust data security solutions has never been more urgent. Today, Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a leading cyber security company, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Deloitte. Together, the companies will collaborate to deliver advanced data security and management solutions, designed to help organizations to safeguard their data assets, helping business continuity and cyber resilience.

"Our alliance with Rubrik reinforces our commitment to providing advanced data security, and risk management technologies and services," said Mike Kosonog, Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and Lead Alliance Partner for Rubrik. "In a constantly evolving landscape, organizations can be impacted by external threats, such as cyberattacks, data breaches, and natural disasters. Together, we can aid our clients in achieving enterprise resilience by providing integrated cyber solutions that enable enterprise-wide data management and protection across their digital environments, ultimately driving operational performance.”

Alliance That Aims to Revolutionize Data Security

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the Rubrik-Deloitte alliance aims to establish broad data protection and management standards. By fusing Rubrik's Zero Trust Data Security™ platform with Deloitte's extensive technical knowledge in cybersecurity, risk management, and digital transformation, the alliance will offer solutions designed to help clients safeguard their data and enhance operational performance.

“In our unwavering commitment to securing the world's data, we recognize the importance of aligning with trusted collaborators, including those with a broad cross-section of the largest corporations and government agencies,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik. “Resilience must be a collective effort. With Deloitte's deep knowledge of risk management and our technologies, our goal is to assist organizations in proactively identifying, assessing, and mitigating potential threats while minimizing downtime.”

The Rubrik and Deloitte alliance aims to deliver integrated solutions that help clients streamline data management processes, providing efficient data backup and recovery. Furthermore, by harnessing the power of cloud technologies and advanced analytics, the alliance will assist organizations on their digital transformation journeys, driving innovation and operational excellence.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

