Accenture Expands AI Refinery and Launches New Industry Agent Solutions to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption

NEW YORK & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GTC 2025--To help organizations accelerate the adoption of agentic functionality and reimagine functions and industry processes, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has expanded its AI Refinery™ platform with the launch of an AI agent builder that allows business users to quickly build and customize agents, enabling unprecedented agility. Accenture is also growing its collection of pre-configured industry agent solutions to help clients quickly scale networks of AI agents across the enterprise.

Part of the Accenture AI Refinery—which is built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise—the new agent builder democratizes the creation of AI agents. It enables business decision makers to create and customize agent teams based on changing business needs and market conditions—like policy changes, new products or promotional offers from competitors, unexpected customer feedback, or fluctuations in demand. The ability to rapidly modify agents, without coding or waiting for support from engineering or technical teams, enables new levels of agility. When used in conjunction with Accenture industry agent solutions, business users can make changes to agent teams with just a few clicks while benefiting from built-in governance and guardrails that come with the platform. It applies to agents created natively on AI Refinery, as well as external agents that are published into AI Refinery.

“We are seizing the significant opportunity to help our clients prioritize bold, high-impact initiatives that tackle core business challenges by reinventing processes end-to-end with generative AI and agentic technology,” said Lan Guan, chief AI officer, Accenture. “Accenture continues to double-down on new innovations like agent builder on our AI Refinery platform to empower organizations and decision-makers with the flexibility to drive business value faster, with agents that can observe the environment, apply reason, continuously improve and take action.”

Accenture is bringing AI Refinery and gen AI to clients such as ESPN, HPE, Noli and the United Nations.

Through the ESPN Edge Innovation Center, ESPN has partnered with Accenture to test an AI-powered avatar called FACTS, which aims to revolutionize the fan experience. In the research and development phase, this solution is being piloted with SEC Nation to provide data and insights from ESPN Analytics in a compelling new way, fostering engagement and educating fans on complex sports analytics.

HPE is developing a new agentic AI solution powered by Accenture AI Refinery with HPE Private Cloud AI. The solution will be deployed across HPE's category and sourcing strategies, spend management, strategic relationship analysis, and contract obligation management.

Noli, a beauty tech venture with an innovative AI-powered beauty shopping platform, is backed by the L'Oréal Group, and designed, built and run with Accenture. Noli unlocks science-backed recommendations tailored to the unique needs of individuals in a fully curated beauty shop. Through its AI-driven beauty engine, Noli delivers hyper-personalized routines and product recommendations from millions of possible solutions, empowering beauty consumers to find and purchase the right products for them with confidence and clarity.

The UN is working with Accenture to develop a multilingual research agent to support over 150 languages and promote local economic sustainability. The agent will act like a researcher to answer questions about the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, fostering awareness and engagement with its agenda for global peace and prosperity.

Industry agent solutions

New industry agent solutions will leverage the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron AI models with reasoning capabilities packaged as NVIDIA NIM™—available with NVIDIA AI Enterprise—to provide enterprises with production-ready advanced reasoning capabilities. These reasoning abilities allow AI agents to operate independently and make decisions with greater accuracy, transparency and control, enabling human workers to focus on the most critical aspects of their jobs and drive business value more efficiently. Accenture is working toward developing more than 50 industry-specific AI agent solutions in the coming months, with a goal of having more than 100 solutions by the end of the year. Solutions available now cover a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, among others. For example:

Agent assist for telecommunications: This solution puts information at the fingertips of call center professionals to help them prepare for incoming calls and handle them more efficiently. It follows conversations and acts as a co-pilot, offering insights and making personalized recommendations to empower the human agent to offer the best service. Accenture estimates AI Refinery solutions can help call centers achieve 25X faster call processing, which translates to a 2.6X improvement in call efficiency and 24% improvement in overall call accuracy.

This solution puts information at the fingertips of call center professionals to help them prepare for incoming calls and handle them more efficiently. It follows conversations and acts as a co-pilot, offering insights and making personalized recommendations to empower the human agent to offer the best service. Accenture estimates AI Refinery solutions can help call centers achieve 25X faster call processing, which translates to a 2.6X improvement in call efficiency and 24% improvement in overall call accuracy. Insurance underwriting : The traditional process for property and casualty underwriting relies heavily on manual inputs, increasing the likelihood of errors and operational delays. Accenture estimates as much as 50% of coverage submissions are left untouched, resulting in missed revenue opportunities for insurers. AI-powered agents can streamline the underwriting process and automate tasks—such as data retrieval, research and analysis, validation, and risk assessment—enabling insurers to do something they typically couldn’t do before: read and process 100% of coverage submissions.

: The traditional process for property and casualty underwriting relies heavily on manual inputs, increasing the likelihood of errors and operational delays. Accenture estimates as much as 50% of coverage submissions are left untouched, resulting in missed revenue opportunities for insurers. AI-powered agents can streamline the underwriting process and automate tasks—such as data retrieval, research and analysis, validation, and risk assessment—enabling insurers to do something they typically couldn’t do before: read and process 100% of coverage submissions. Order-to-cash: Finance mangers face challenges in order-to-cash processes due to time-consuming manual procedures, which can increase risks, cause delays, and hinder competitiveness. AI-powered agents can provide real-time, data-driven insights to enhance decision-making, reduce inefficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction. It streamlines finance operations by automating order validation, invoice reconciliation, and accounts receivable management. ​

Finance mangers face challenges in order-to-cash processes due to time-consuming manual procedures, which can increase risks, cause delays, and hinder competitiveness. AI-powered agents can provide real-time, data-driven insights to enhance decision-making, reduce inefficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction. It streamlines finance operations by automating order validation, invoice reconciliation, and accounts receivable management. ​ Commercial credit sales intelligence for banking​: This solution automates data extraction, customized client offerings, and rule-based decision-making, which transforms commercial banking credit sales by providing immediate, personalized support to credit underwriters. AI agents can provide comprehensive company analysis, conduct credit and financial assessments, automate compliance checks, and identify potential risks.

According to Accenture’s latest research, slightly more than one third of organizations have scaled at least one industry-tailored solution for a core process in their value chain, such as risk, claims, underwriting and R&D. These organizations are 3X more likely to have delivered ROI that exceeds their expectations. These findings also further validate Accenture’s recent analysis of lessons learned from 2,000+ gen AI projects.

"Agentic AI is powering the next wave of AI, enabling enterprises to enhance productivity with intelligent agents capable of handling complex, multi-step challenges," said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. "Accenture's industry-specific AI agents expand the capabilities of the Accenture AI Refinery with NVIDIA, allowing industry leaders to deploy digital teammates and scale impactful outcomes rapidly."

Accenture AI Refinery is available on all public and private cloud platforms and will integrate seamlessly with other Accenture Business Groups to accelerate AI across the SaaS and Cloud AI ecosystem. Today’s announcement continues to expand the impact of the Accenture NVIDIA Business Group and its collaboration with NVIDIA to bring AI to the world’s enterprises.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. Our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, that the use of AI could harm our business, damage our reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.