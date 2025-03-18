Chemical Concepts and Mactac Partner to Augment Adhesive Tape Offerings

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemical Concepts is proud to announce a new sales and distribution partnership with Mactac to provide local distribution of some of Mactac’s most popular mounting and bonding pressure sensitive adhesive tapes to Chemical Concepts’ North American customers.

Under this new agreement, Chemical Concepts will have access to the full breadth of the Mactac Engineered Tapes & Laminates catalogue, with immediate focus on the popular GS Rivet Tape and Ultra 555 double coat foam tape offering. Through this collaboration, Chemical Concepts and Mactac will commercialize selection of assembly and mounting products that were previously only available on a made-to-order basis, ensuring they’re in stock and ready to ship from Chemical Concepts in case and broken case quantities. This new quick-ship program will create a frictionless experience for industrial customers requiring high-performance mounting and assembly products with fast delivery.

According to Janet Page, Mactac’s Business Manager for Tapes & Medical, “We are excited to be working with the Chemical Concepts team to support their customer’s growth in the area of interior décor, sign fabrication and mounting applications. Chemical Concepts has had a long history of providing great service to the signage & graphics community and we are proud to be working together with our new National Distributor.”

“This partnership is key for both Mactac and Chemical Concepts,” said Andrew Morris, CEO of Chemical Concepts. “Mactac’s portfolio of quality mounting adhesives enhances our ability to provide our customers with a wide array of options to meet growing application demands. We look forward to introducing these products to our customers and servicing their needs at the highest level.”

If you would like more information on available Mactac products, contact a Chemical Concepts adhesive specialist at 800-220-1966 or visit www.chemical-concepts.com/mactac.

About Chemical Concepts: Chemical Concepts is the premier supplier of adhesives, specialty chemicals and related products, delivering high-quality consultation and solutions to a wide range of markets. Our mission is to apply innovative technologies to help manufacturers reach their goals.

About Mactac: Mactac is a leading supplier of pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded on personal service, Mactac is dedicated to providing superior quality to its customers. For more information, please visit www.mactac.com/TResources.