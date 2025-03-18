Neural Concept Demonstrates Engineering AI Platform Integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint at NVIDIA GTC, Accelerating Product Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neural Concept, the leading AI platform for engineering design, will demonstrate its copilots for multi-physics simulation and product development at NVIDIA GTC (March 18-21). Now fully integrated with the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for real-time digital twins and NVIDIA’s latest GPU hardware, the Neural Concept platform is trusted by over 70 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 engineering teams to accelerate product development by up to 75%.

For decades, OEMs in automotive, aerospace and microelectronics have relied on Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) tools to enhance product development. Traditional engineering processes are characterized by innovation by ‘trial and error’ which results in prolonged, costly development cycles and suboptimal product performance. By embedding Neural Concept’s AI-based engineering copilots within the design and simulation environment, Neural Concept shifts engineering processes from intuition-driven to knowledge-driven, accelerating time-to-market, reducing costs, and enhancing cross-functional collaboration to create sustained competitive advantages.

By using Neural Concept’s Engineering AI platform, now integrated with Omniverse Blueprints and NVIDIA’s latest GPU hardware to run multiphysics design studies at massive scale, OEMs can get real-time predictions on performance, explore thousands more design variations than traditional methods allow, and compare design iterations according to virtual experimentation in a highly realistic environment. While over 90% of OEMs are now using AI-driven simulation, only 5% have successfully scaled it across full product development cycles. Neural Concept bridges this gap—enabling engineering teams to deploy AI-driven workflows enterprise-wide, unlocking new product innovations and driving faster go-to-market.

At Neural Concept’s GTC booth, attendees will be able to use the platform’s newest application to run their own digital twin simulations of the SP80 racing boat. Attendees will be able to optimize a hydrofoil design in a realistic simulation environment with the goal of improving the boat’s speed and stability.

In addition, in GTC’s conference stream on 20 March at 3:00pm PDT, Neural Concept and General Motors will be presenting on how OEMs can “Revolutionize Pedestrian Safety: AI-Powered Crash Worthiness.” Together, they will present groundbreaking approaches to pedestrian crash simulation, leveraging deep learning models trained on NVIDIA GPUs to predict impact physics in seconds rather than days.

Simon Xu, Tech Fellow for Vehicle Optimization and ML at General Motors said; “At General Motors, we are actively exploring the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in vehicle design and engineering. Through our collaboration with Neural Concept, we’ve been able to evaluate the significant value and high potential of AI-driven workflows, particularly in accelerating design processes and predictive modelling. This collaboration is helping us to structure and define a roadmap that will enable us to integrate these innovative methodologies effectively across our organization, ensuring we can fully leverage their capabilities to enhance efficiency in engineering workflows, enabling faster exploration of design possibilities.”

Neural Concept’s 70+ OEM and Tier 1 customers – including Bosch, OPMobility, General Electric, and Subaru – benefit from lower development costs, AI-optimized product innovation and lightning-fast time to market. Neural Concept’s customers have used the platform across a range of applications, including the design of:

Thermal efficient EV electric cooling systems that improve vehicle range by up to 20km

Better turbine designs for energy production, powering hundreds of thousands of additional households

Winning F1 racing cars

Futureproof car designs that enhance crash safety

Tim Costa, Senior Director for CUDA-X and CAE at NVIDIA, said: “The integration of Neural Concept’s Engineering AI platform with the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for Real-Time Digital Twins is enabling product teams to accelerate design with interactive simulation. We’re excited to see Neural Concept transform OEM’s CAE workflows, bringing together engineering expertise with powerful AI-driven insights.”

Pierre Baqué, CEO and Co-founder at Neural Concept said: “AI-driven engineering transformation is no longer a futuristic vision, it’s a matter of OEM survival and our ability to solve global challenges. We are witnessing a paradigm shift and the emergence of a new symbiotic collaboration between human expertise and AI’s analytic speed and power. With Neural Concept, leading engineering teams are now combining generative AI, physics-based simulation, and real-time collaboration - bridging the gap between human creativity and AI-driven optimization to push the boundaries of product design.”

About Neural Concept

Founded in 2018, Neural Concept provides a leading end-to-end platform which places AI at the center of the product development process to revolutionize the way engineers conceptualize, design and validate products. Neural Concept’s flagship technology empowers engineering teams with 3D generative engineering, predictive analysis, and collaborative AI workflows, helping world class engineering teams reduce development times by up to 75%, improve product characteristics including efficiency, safety, speed, and aerodynamics, and empowering engineers to accelerate their work by 10x. The Company works with 40% of the largest European and Asian OEMs and 25% of the world’s top 100 Tier-1 suppliers. Neural Concept was spun-out from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) and is backed by world-renowned investors including Forestay Capital and the D. E. Shaw group. For more information, visit https://www.neuralconcept.com.