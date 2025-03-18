KBRA Assigns AA Rating to State of Louisiana General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025-B; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the State of Louisiana General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025-B and affirms the long-term rating of AA for the State's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

Conservative budget practices and pandemic-related federal assistance have resulted in historically large reserves and liquidity as of FYE 2024.

Low tax supported debt ratios and affordable pension commitments contribute to low fixed cost burden.

Efforts to restructure major taxes may yield increased economic competitiveness and growth over time.

Credit Challenges

Weak socioeconomic metrics relative to other U.S. States.

Moderate exposure to energy price volatility reflecting its sizable oil and gas industry.

Vulnerability of economic base to hurricane events and coastal erosion.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Sustained improvement in economic indicators including per capita income, employment, educational attainment and population growth.

For Downgrade

A significant reduction in budgetary reserves and liquidity.

Further weakening of existing trends in economic indicators.

