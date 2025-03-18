-

KBRA Assigns AA Rating to State of Louisiana General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025-B; Affirms Rating for Parity Bonds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA to the State of Louisiana General Obligation Bonds, Series 2025-B and affirms the long-term rating of AA for the State's outstanding General Obligation Bonds. The rating Outlook is Stable.

Key Credit Considerations

The rating actions reflect the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

  • Conservative budget practices and pandemic-related federal assistance have resulted in historically large reserves and liquidity as of FYE 2024.
  • Low tax supported debt ratios and affordable pension commitments contribute to low fixed cost burden.
  • Efforts to restructure major taxes may yield increased economic competitiveness and growth over time.

Credit Challenges

  • Weak socioeconomic metrics relative to other U.S. States.
  • Moderate exposure to energy price volatility reflecting its sizable oil and gas industry.
  • Vulnerability of economic base to hurricane events and coastal erosion.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

  • Sustained improvement in economic indicators including per capita income, employment, educational attainment and population growth.

For Downgrade

  • A significant reduction in budgetary reserves and liquidity.
  • Further weakening of existing trends in economic indicators.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1008676

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Peter Scherer, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2325
peter.scherer@kbra.com

Linda Vanderperre, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2482
linda.vanderperre@kbra.com

Karen Daly, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2347
karen.daly@kbra.com

Business Development Contacts

William Baneky, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2409
william.baneky@kbra.com

James Kissane, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2380
james.kissane@kbra.com

