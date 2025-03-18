Aiosyn and Pramana Introduce Real-Time AI Processing for Kidney Biopsy Assessments

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aiosyn, a pioneering pathology software company specializing in AI-powered solutions for cancer and kidney disease, and Pramana, an industry leader in automated digital pathology solutions, announced a collaboration to deliver inline detection of kidney structures in histology whole-slide images (WSIs). Leveraging the industry's first and only digital pathology scanners with integrated Edge AI computing technology from Pramana, Aiosyn’s NephroPath platform* streamlines renal biopsy and resection assessments.

Technology integration between Aiosyn and Pramana enables the analysis of digital pathology scans as soon as the scanner begins image acquisition. Aiosyn’s AI analysis runs within the edge compute infrastructure that’s integrated to the Pramana digital scanners and starts before the full slide scan is completed. As opposed to existing solutions that depend solely on cloud-hosted AI analysis of fully scanned whole slide images, this collaboration not only accelerates workflows but also strengthens data privacy and security by minimizing the need for transferring large WSI files to external systems.

“Aiosyn has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by integrating our NephroPath platform with Pramana’s unique scanning technology,” said David Tellez, CTO of Aiosyn. “With Edge AI computing, we enable real-time tissue structure detection, eliminating delays and privacy concerns. It's a big step toward seamless AI integration in pathology, enhancing diagnostic precision and efficiency.”

Through the NephroPath platform, Aiosyn’s AI algorithms offer an automated assessment of kidney tissue, identifying and quantifying key structures such as healthy and sclerotic glomeruli, tubuli, arteries, capsule, and the interstitium. Since NephroPath AI analyzes the sample as it is scanned, Pramana’s system can acquire the image at multiple focal planes for each glomerulus, tubule, and other structures. Pathologists are not only able to access the detections of the AI model but also browse through the digital z-stack.

“Edge AI compute is opening possibilities for a future generation of digital pathology, where Pramana pioneered the concept of autonomous scanning with built-in quality assurance,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, Chief Product Officer at Pramana. “Our partnerships with leading AI solution providers like Aiosyn offer industry-leading solutions to unique problems that were simply not possible to tackle before.”

Moving forward, Aiosyn and Pramana plan to expand their capabilities by integrating the detection and quantification of additional tissue structures. This joint solution will be showcased at USCAP 2025 in Boston, Mass., March 22–27. Visit booth #220 to see the technology in action and learn more about this collaboration. For additional information, please contact Aiosyn at contact@aiosyn.com or Pramana at info@pramana.net.

About Pramana

Pramana is a health tech company accelerating the adoption of digital pathology across labs, hospitals, clinics, and medical centers. With Pramana's AI-powered imaging solution, pathologists achieve industry-leading image quality and unprecedented accuracy. Built-in AI algorithms and automated quality control eliminate up to 70% of manual workflow steps while capturing previously undetectable tissue features, radically improving clinical diagnostics and research. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit pramana.ai.

About Aiosyn

Based in the Netherlands, Aiosyn develops precision pathology software for breast cancer and kidney disease, integrating its solutions into standard pathology workflows. Aiosyn has been built upon more than 20 years of research experience in the field of pathology and is rooted in pathology practice.

*Note: Aiosyn’s NephroPath platform is currently designated for Research Use Only and should not be used for diagnostic procedures