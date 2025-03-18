DATABASICS Forms Strategic Partnership with SquareWorks Consulting to Elevate NetSuite Client Experiences

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DATABASICS, a leading provider of expense reporting, spend management, time tracking, and PTO-leave management solutions, and SquareWorks Consulting, a financial automation software and ERP implementation provider, today announced a strategic partnership to bring unprecedented efficiency and productivity to NetSuite-powered businesses. This partnership combines SquareWork’s expertise with NetSuite implementations and AI-powered automation for accounts payable professionals with DATABASICS’s expertise in tracking time, expenses, and PTO-Leave in one connected solution that integrates seamlessly with NetSuite.

Elevating and Automating Time Tracking, Expense Management, and Leave

Both SquareWorks and DATABASICS have successful track records of serving NetSuite clients, and can now offer NetSuite implementation with a seamless, fully integrated solution for improving business efficiency and the client experience. The partnership will offer SquareWorks clients an intuitive user experience built around a highly customizable solution capable of adapting to the policies, controls, operations, and compliance needs of any business. In turn, DATABASICS customers will have access to the SquareWorks Automate platform, providing best-in-class financial automation designed to streamline accounts payable processes and improve operational efficiency with AI.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Easy-to-use, card-flexible expense reporting, corporate card management, time tracking, and leave app. Comprehensive accounts payable automation, including invoice processing, vendor onboarding, approvals, 3-way match, payment automation and more. Automated workflows and notifications: incomplete expense reports, missing approvals, unapplied credit card charges, timesheets, and PTO-leave requests. Real-time, on-demand visibility provides 360-degree view and detailed audit reports of expenses supporting data-driven decision-making. AI-powered insights with DBee, the DATABASICS AI solution and Invoice AI, SquareWorks’ advanced invoice-scanning solution. Certified NetSuite integration and joint consulting and implementation support.

“We’re excited to form a strategic partnership with DATABASICS to provide our clients with solutions to automate expense management, time tracking, and leave in addition to the accounts payable automation we provide,” said Derrick Angle, Head of Alliances and Partnerships at SquareWorks. “Uncovering new ways to increase the value of NetSuite is a top priority for our clients, and increasing efficiency in tracking time and expenses is a huge improvement for business operations. As a client-focused organization, we’re thrilled to partner with DATABASICS to meet client needs.”

“DATABASICS’s time tracking, expense reporting, spend management, and leave solutions are a perfect fit for NetSuite-driven businesses, which is why we are so excited about the partnership with SquareWorks Consulting,” said DATABASICS VP of Sales, Chris Harley. “We’re thrilled to partner with SquareWorks to deliver added value to their NetSuite clients by giving them a user friendly, cost effective, integrated and certified solution for capturing project, labor, and travel cost."

The partnership reinforces the expertise and leadership that DATABASICS and SquareWorks provide to the NetSuite marketplace and delivers innovative solutions that highlight our joint commitment to improve business operations anywhere.

About DATABASICS

DATABASICS provides award-winning expense management, time tracking, PTO - leave, and employee purchasing management solutions that deliver value, performance, and adaptability. With a commitment to meeting customer requirements, delivering award-winning support, optimizing implementations, and prioritizing problem-solving, DATABASICS serves a diverse customer base representing a wide range of industries and companies, from regional businesses and nonprofits to global enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.data-basics.com/.

About SquareWorks Consulting

SquareWorks Consulting is a NetSuite partner focused on elevating the role of finance, empowering organizations to drive business innovation and growth. Our products include Automate, a financial automation platform providing best-in-class automation and AI-enabled capabilities. We also provide exceptional consulting services and partner with our customers to deliver high-quality implementations, optimization services, custom solutions and ongoing support. To find out more about SquareWorks Consulting, visit www.squareworks.com.