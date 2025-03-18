Tompkins Community Bank selects Spiral to boost customer savings and community giving through digital banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, an award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Tompkins Community Bank, a leading New York-based community bank known for its local community support and innovations. This partnership will enable Tompkins to amplify customer engagement and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. Customers will be able to turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact and donate through an innovative online Giving Center.

By integrating Spiral's Roundup Center, Tompkins' customers can round up their everyday purchases to go toward saving for the future and supporting their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and nonprofits. In addition, their new Giving Center will enable customers to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts. Through this personalized Giving Center, customers can create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"We're making it easier than ever for our customers to save every day and give back effortlessly through Spiral," said Erin Freije, Director of Marketing at Tompkins. "These new digital experiences help our customers to take charge of their financial journey while making a real impact in their communities."

By partnering with Spiral, Tompkins will drive awareness and digital donations directly from its customer base to its charitable nonprofit partners, expand its offering for local nonprofits, and attract more nonprofit businesses to create positive change in their community through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

"Tompkins' commitment to providing an exceptional banking experience for its customers truly stands out," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "It's inspiring to see how community banks use Spiral to enhance financial wellness and make a bigger impact in their communities," he added.

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps banks and credit unions grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, Curql, ICBA, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Tompkins Community Bank

Founded over 185 years ago, Tompkins Community Bank is committed to strengthening the communities it serves through local decision-making, personalized service, and innovative financial solutions. With a focus on building lasting relationships, Tompkins provides a full range of banking services, including personal and business banking, lending, and financial planning. The bank actively partners with local organizations, supports community initiatives, and invests in programs that promote economic growth and financial well-being. By combining modern banking technology with a strong community presence, Tompkins Community Bank helps individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals while making a meaningful impact where it matters most. For more information, visit Tompkins Community Bank.