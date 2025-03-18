PitchBook Extends Partnership with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PitchBook, the premiere data provider for the private and public equity markets, today announced a six-year extension of its partnership with Climate Pledge Arena, continuing as an Arena Partner and suite-level Sponsor of “The PitchBook Suites.” As the Official Financial Data Provider of the Seattle Kraken, PitchBook remains committed to supporting the franchise’s business growth and success both on and off the ice. The extension was signed on Women in Hockey Night, presented by PitchBook, an evening celebrating the contributions of women in hockey, business, and leadership.

The PitchBook Suites at Climate Pledge Arena offer a premier hospitality experience, allowing PitchBook’s employees, customers, and partners to build relationships and engage with one another in a dynamic setting. The suites serve as a key venue for networking and client engagement, strengthening business connections while enjoying world-class sports and entertainment. Additionally, PitchBook will continue providing access to its industry-leading data and insights to team owners, players, front office staff, and suite owners, helping them identify strategic opportunities.

“Our partnership with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken has provided an incredible opportunity for PitchBook to not only enhance fan experiences but also create meaningful opportunities for our employees and customers to connect,” said Rod Diefendorf, President and COO of PitchBook. “Whether it’s hosting clients and partners in the PitchBook Suites or fostering team camaraderie at Kraken games, this collaboration has been invaluable for our business and culture. Renewing our partnership underscores our confidence in the Kraken’s leadership, their competitive future, and the thriving Seattle sports community.”

"PitchBook is one of our most valued partners, a local company, that shares our commitment to innovation, its customers, and community,” said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. “This extension represents one of the longest-standing partnerships in the history of the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. We know that our best days are ahead, and I could not be prouder to take the next steps on that journey together.”

Since first partnering with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken in 2020, PitchBook has deepened its involvement in the Seattle sports and business ecosystem. Beyond the naming rights to a premier suite-level experience, PitchBook has facilitated exclusive networking opportunities, allowing business leaders, investors, and industry professionals to engage in meaningful discussions while enjoying high-energy events. Additionally, by integrating its data and insights into the organization, PitchBook continues to support the business operations of the Kraken while reinforcing its presence as a leader in the financial data space.

"Over the last five years, the PitchBook team has inspired us with their leadership, particularly an unwavering commitment to a best-in-class customer and employee experience,” added team president, Victor de Bonis. “We are incredibly grateful for PitchBook’s dedication and support of our enterprise as we strive to deliver the best fan experience in the NHL.”

This extended partnership highlights PitchBook’s commitment to Seattle’s sports and entertainment scene, ensuring continued collaboration, innovation, and engagement opportunities for its growing network of clients and employees.

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence, and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity, and M&A landscape—including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits, and people. The company’s data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news, and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook operates globally with more than 3,000 team members. Its platform, data, and research serve over 100,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary.

About The Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The 2024-25 season will be the Kraken's fourth at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, is the complete redevelopment of an historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. The arena is home to the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, WNBA’s Seattle Storm, and the world’s biggest performers of live music and events. The arena is named after The Climate Pledge, an initiative founded by Amazon and Global Optimism asking global corporations to become net zero carbon by 2040. Climate Pledge Arena has one of the most progressive sustainability programs of any building its size, including being the world’s first Zero Carbon Certified arena. Climate Pledge Arena opened October 19, 2021. Visit climatepledgearena.com