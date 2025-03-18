StackAdapt and Zitcha Partner to Democratize Retail Media Access for Global Brands

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), a leading multi-channel advertising platform, is pleased to announce a global partnership with Zitcha, a unified retail media platform. This collaboration empowers brands of all sizes—particularly mid-market companies—to leverage retail media opportunities traditionally limited to top-tier enterprises. By integrating Zitcha’s platform with StackAdapt’s advanced programmatic capabilities, brands can now easily access, scale, and optimize their retail media campaigns across key regions including North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With the growing importance of retail media, small and mid-sized brands have often faced barriers to accessing powerful advertising tools. Zitcha is the only platform purpose-built for retailers to unify their onsite, offsite, and in-store advertising into a single streamlined system. Through this partnership, retailers and brands of all sizes can now access a fully integrated retail media solution that removes technical barriers and enhances campaign efficiency. The partnership between StackAdapt and Zitcha provides an easy-to-implement system that enables retailers to engage mid-market brands with less effort and higher returns.

“We are excited to partner with Zitcha to unlock greater retail media opportunities for brands and retailers worldwide,” said Renee Caceres, Head of Retail Media at StackAdapt. “This partnership allows brands to tap into the full potential of retail media networks, eliminating typical barriers and making it easier for SMBs to access the data, measurement, and inventory needed for success.”

Through StackAdapt’s API integration, brands can leverage crucial insights, inventory, and measurement tools to run personalized campaigns across multiple channels, including display, video, and connected TV (CTV). The platform’s transparent reporting and secure environments help boost return on ad spend (ROAS), increase yield for retailers, and deliver personalized customer experiences.

“Programmatic is going to play a big part in the retail media ecosystem, helping RMNs maximize the value of their inventory beyond core sales capabilities. By joining forces with StackAdapt, we’re removing the friction that has kept brands from fully embracing it,” said Troy Townsend, CEO and Co-Founder at Zitcha. “This integration ensures that every retailer, no matter their size, can unlock new revenue streams, while brands can deliver smarter, high-performing campaigns with the efficiency of programmatic.”

Zitcha is the first retail media platform to integrate StackAdapt’s programmatic advertising capabilities, ensuring brands can reach new customers through advanced targeting and personalization while maximizing return on investment. By leveraging StackAdapt’s global presence, Zitcha is bolstering its expansion into the US, alongside its presence in key markets including UK, EMEA, and APAC, supporting brands to scale their efforts effectively and efficiently.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Zitcha

Zitcha is the adaptive, unified retail media platform that empowers retailers to build and scale their unique Retail Media Networks (RMNs). The all-in-one solution seamlessly integrates planning, delivery, and insights across onsite, offsite, and in-store channels, adapting to each retailer's vision, customers, and business model. From its Australian headquarters, Zitcha works with major retailers, RMNs and brands around the world, unlocking new revenue streams while improving collaboration with advertising partners.