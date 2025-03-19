Lincoln Financial Announces Plans to Launch Two New Private Market Funds to Expand Its Solutions Platform

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial (NYSE: LNC), a leading provider of insurance, annuities, group benefits and retirement solutions, announces its expansion into the rapidly growing private markets industry, partnering with Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm, and Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, to launch two new private markets-focused funds. Lincoln expects the new offerings to be available in late 2025.

“Powered by industry-leading distribution capabilities, a vast network of strategic partner relationships and a nearly 120-year track record of serving customer needs, Lincoln, in partnership with Bain Capital and Partners Group, is well-positioned to deliver innovative and differentiated investment solutions,” said John Kennedy, executive vice president, Chief Distribution & Brand Officer. “This collaboration is a natural extension of Lincoln’s long-standing partnerships with top-tier asset managers and furthers our ability to provide consultative support for financial professionals to meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

Bain Capital will partner with Lincoln Financial to provide investors access to an evergreen fund offering focused on a globally varied portfolio of private credit investments, including direct lending, asset-based finance, and structured credit. With more than 25 years of multi-asset credit investing experience, Bain Capital will leverage its dynamic approach to investing and the deep expertise of its team to source, analyze, and execute compelling opportunities across global debt markets.

Lincoln Financial is partnering with Partners Group to launch an evergreen fund that will provide access to a globally varied cross-sector private markets royalty portfolio. Partners Group will follow a relative value approach to invest across both well-established royalty sectors, such as intellectual property assets in the pharmaceutical and entertainment industries, and emerging high-growth sectors like energy transition, sports, and brands. The fund will look to employ a range of structures, including direct purchases of royalties, creating royalties, and lending against royalties.

“Private market investments have been a staple within the portfolios of institutional and high-net-worth investors for decades. However, in recent years, the demand from individual investors has increased as they seek access to the return potential and diversification benefits that private markets can bring to a well-diversified portfolio,” said Jayson Bronchetti, executive vice president, Chief Investment Officer. “The private market investment strategies we have deployed through our multi-manager framework have enabled us to drive value within our own investment portfolio,” Bronchetti added. “We are thrilled to leverage our asset management relationships and investment and fund structure expertise to create private market funds for our customers to invest directly into these strategies with Bain Capital and Partners Group.”

“By combining our deep expertise in private markets with Lincoln’s innovative, expansive distribution platform, we can further expand access to private markets for more investors,” said John Wright, Partner and Global Head of Credit at Bain Capital. “We look forward to partnering with an institution that has spent more than a century building a legacy of trust, financial stewardship, and value creation for its clients.”

“We’re excited to extend our long-standing strategic partnership with Lincoln to bring a new offering to the US private wealth market,” said Nicholas Hegarty, Managing Director and Co-Head of Client Solutions Americas at Partners Group. “Our 20-year plus track record in managing bespoke evergreen solutions and deep expertise in private markets royalties, coupled with Lincoln’s market-leading distribution capabilities, provide strong foundations from which to deliver a very impactful private markets solution.”

Industry veteran Tom Morelli, Investment Distribution, was recently hired to advance Lincoln’s distribution efforts with private market funds and other investment solutions, leveraging Lincoln's broad set of capabilities and expertise across distribution and investments.

About Lincoln Financial

Lincoln Financial helps people confidently plan for their vision of a successful financial future. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 17 million customers trust our guidance and solutions across four core businesses – annuities, life insurance, group protection, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2024, the company has $321 billion in end-of-period account balances, net of reinsurance. Headquartered in Radnor, Pa., Lincoln Financial is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates, including broker-dealer/affiliate Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc. Learn more at www.lincolnfinancial.com.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1,800 professionals and over USD 150 billion in overall assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to transform businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit http://www.partnersgroup.com.

Registration statements for each of the evergreen funds have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available from the EDGAR database on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The information in the registration statements is not complete and may be changed. The securities of neither fund may be sold until its registration statement is effective. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of each fund carefully before investing. This and other information about each fund will be contained in the fund's final prospectus, which investors should read carefully when available from the EDGAR database on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). This communication is not an offer to sell the shares of either fund and is not soliciting an offer to buy the shares of either fund in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Bain Capital and Partners Group are not affiliated with Lincoln Financial.

LCN-7737711-031225