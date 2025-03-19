-

Mecum Auctions Joins Forces with ESPN+ in New, Multiyear Media Rights Agreement

original Mecum Auctions Joins Forces with ESPN+ in New, Multiyear Media Rights Agreement

Mecum Auctions Joins Forces with ESPN+ in New, Multiyear Media Rights Agreement

WALWORTH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mecum Auctions, home of The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction®, is excited to announce a multiyear agreement with ESPN for live streaming of Mecum events on ESPN+, the world’s No. 1 sports streaming platform.

Mecum Auctions Joins Forces with ESPN+ in New, Multiyear Media Rights Agreement

Share

As the ultimate destination for all things sports, ESPN+ is not your typical car platform. This strategic agreement will enable Mecum to connect with a wider audience of viewers, broadening the car enthusiasts’ community while bringing Mecum’s audience to the popular streaming platform.

Mecum Auctions will make its ESPN+ debut March 20-22 at the Mecum Glendale auction in Glendale, Arizona. Each of the three days will feature six hours of auction coverage on ESPN+. ESPN+ will stream all 11 Mecum events live for more than 180 hours of programming.

“With live entertainment, competitive bidding and the thrill of high-energy auction action all serving as key components of Mecum’s formula for success, we’ve always known that our auctions appeal to people in a similar fashion as many major sporting events,” said Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions, “With that in mind, expanding our reach to ESPN+ is an exceptional opportunity to grow our fan and customer base to people who are already of like mind and ready to welcome a new interest and hobby into their lives.”

About Mecum Auctions

Founded in 1988, Mecum Auctions has been a world leader in collector car, vintage motorcycle and Road Art® sales for more than 35 years. The company prides itself on hosting family-friendly events for car enthusiasts from all walks of life; there is something for everyone at Mecum auctions. From coast to coast, Mecum hosts several auctions in a calendar year, including The World's Largest Collector Car Auction® each January in Kissimmee, Florida.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up for ESPN+ at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit

For more information on how to watch Mecum auctions and all scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule.

Copyright © 2000-2025 Mecum Auction, Inc. All rights reserved.

Road Art®, MyMecum® & The Bid Goes On® are registered trademarks of Mecum Auction, Inc.

Contacts

Mecum Auctions
Communications Department
Breeann Poland
bpoland@mecum.com

Industry:

Mecum Auctions

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Mecum Auctions
Communications Department
Breeann Poland
bpoland@mecum.com

More News From Mecum Auctions

Mecum Auctions, The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction® is Returning to Kissimmee, Florida, Jan. 7-19

WALWORTH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mecum Kissimmee 2025 is set to feature an awe-inspiring lineup of 4,500 classic and collector vehicles all to be auctioned live in an action-packed, fast-paced format this Jan. 7-19 at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Since its inauguration in 1999, The World's Largest Collector Car Auction®, Mecum Kissimmee, has grown to attract consignors, bidders and enthusiastic spectators from all 50 states and several countries across the globe. Now, 26 yea...

Mecum Unveils 1970 Porsche 917K, Steve McQueen’s Hero Car from “Le Mans” for Auction

WALWORTH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mecum Unveils 1970 Porsche 917K, Steve McQueen’s Hero Car from “Le Mans” to be offered at The World's Largest Collector Car Auction® this January...

Sales Exceed $108 Million at Dana Mecum’s 37th Original Spring Classic Auction

WALWORTH, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dana Mecum’s 37th Original Spring Classic concluded with more than $108 million in sales after nine days of auction action, May 10-18, with a total of 2,877 lots selling throughout the duration of the Indianapolis-based event. The annual anniversary auction consistently draws exceptional crowds and strong sales, with this year’s event marking the fourth consecutive year that overall sales exceeded $100 million. Highlights at the live 2024 auction ranged from hig...
Back to Newsroom