Cadence Accelerates AI-Driven Engineering Design and Science with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the expansion of its multi-year collaboration with NVIDIA, focusing on driving advancements in accelerated computing and agentic AI. This partnership addresses critical global technology challenges, delivering tangible advancements that accelerate innovation across a wide range of industry verticals.

Cadence leveraged the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to help solve one of the grand challenges of computational fluid dynamics (CFD)—a simulation of the complete aircraft within the most challenging parts of the flight envelope—takeoff and landing. Share

Cadence is driving scientific innovation across multiple industries through the integration of NVIDIA-accelerated computing. The massive acceleration of a broad range of Cadence® engineering and scientific solutions using NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture allows designers to tackle larger, more complex problems not previously possible. Some examples of this collaboration include:

Computational fluid dynamics simulation time reduced by up to 80X—from days to minutes

Cadence Spectre X Simulator accelerated by up to 10X

3D-IC design and analysis for thermal, stress and warpage accelerated by up to 7X

Cadence Fidelity CFD Platform Tackling Most Complex Fluid Dynamics Problem with Blackwell

Cadence leveraged the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to help solve one of the grand challenges of computational fluid dynamics (CFD)—a simulation of the complete aircraft within the most challenging parts of the flight envelope—takeoff and landing. Using the Cadence Fidelity CFD Platform, Cadence successfully ran multi-billion cell simulations on NVIDIA GB200 GPUs in under 24 hours that would previously have required an entire top 500 CPU cluster with 100,000s of cores and several days to complete. Cadence will continue to leverage Blackwell to test the limits of the simulation, helping the aerospace industry reduce the amount of wind tunnel tests while reducing cost and expediting time to market.

Cadence and NVIDIA are also working together on a full-stack agentic AI solution for electronic and system design, as well as science applications. This collaboration will introduce breakthrough agentic technology, integrating the Cadence JedAI Platform with NVIDIA’s NeMo generative AI framework and the newly announced NVIDIA Llama Nemotron Reasoning Model to accelerate designer productivity for tasks such as:

Intelligent conversational AI assistants for boosting user productivity and innovation

Deep reasoning for verification based on the underlying design collateral and verification agents

Design generation and optimization with design agents for digital and custom circuits

Additionally, Cadence Molecular Sciences (OpenEye) is integrating NVIDIA BioNeMo NIM microservices with Orion®, Cadence’s cloud-native molecular design platform. This scientific software collaboration will accelerate tools for drug discovery by harnessing the combination of cutting-edge AI and GPUs in the cloud. With unprecedented access to on-demand and reserved GPU access, Orion will equip scientists worldwide with the power to perform complex calculations at scale, revolutionizing therapeutic design. NIMs microservices expands Orion’s capabilities in the areas of:

AI models for 3D de novo protein structure prediction

Small molecule generative AI

Foundational AI models for antibody property prediction

Cadence is accelerating the buildout of the AI infrastructure with cutting-edge digital twin technology, powered by NVIDIA. Cadence is proud to be one of the first adopters of the NVIDIA Omniverse blueprint for AI factory digital twins. This partnership is driving the creation of consistent and accurate models to enable the rapid development of data center digital twins. With the integration of NVIDIA Omniverse Viewport, Cadence Allegro® X Design Platform, and the Cadence Reality™ Digital Twin Platform, designers have new, more accurate visualization for the entire electronic system design process. Downstream users can leverage data for analytics, components and BOM management, manufacturing interfaces, system-level quality, and other disciplines such as mechanical and industrial design. NVIDIA and Cadence are leading the way in creating an ecosystem of high-quality models, opening the door for equipment manufacturers and data center companies to quickly and confidently create digital twins.

“Cadence is accelerating AI-driven EDA and system design and analysis workloads on NVIDIA’s latest Grace Blackwell NVL72 platform. We’re enabling the delivery of today’s infrastructure AI and agentic AI and transforming the principled simulations that underpin physical AI and sciences AI,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence. “With these breakthroughs, we’re now able to perform massive simulations of complex systems that weren’t possible before in hours, including some of the largest and most accurate simulations of full aircraft to date.”

“Accelerated computing and agentic AI are setting new standards for innovation across industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. “Together, NVIDIA and Cadence are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible—delivering breakthroughs in simulation, optimization, and design that drive efficiency, reduce time to market, and fuel scientific discovery.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, are essential for the world’s leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2024, Cadence® was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as one of the world’s top 100 best-managed companies. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities—learn more at www.cadence.com.

