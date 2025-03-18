Options and Data Intellect Announce Partnership to Drive Innovation in Financial Data and Cloud Services

LONDON & NEW YORK & BELFAST, Northern Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology (Options), the leading global provider of cloud-enabled managed services for the financial sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Data Intellect, a specialist in advanced data analytics and software development. This collaboration will combine Data Intellect’s deep expertise in data science, software engineering, and bespoke technology solutions with Options’ world-class infrastructure, cloud services, and market data solutions, delivering enhanced capabilities for clients across capital markets and financial services.

Through this partnership, clients will gain access to Options’ high-performance private cloud platform, offering a secure, scalable environment for mission-critical applications, AI/ML workloads, and advanced analytics. By integrating Data Intellect’s cutting-edge analytics tools with Options’ global technology ecosystem, the two firms will empower financial institutions and technology-driven organizations to accelerate digital transformation, enhance operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in the market.

A key pillar of the collaboration is the synergy between Data Intellect’s data analytics expertise and Options’ market data solutions. Through Options’ industry-leading market data offering, Data Intellect can enhance its analytics capabilities with low-latency, real-time financial data, ensuring clients can rapidly process large-scale streaming information, derive actionable insights, and tailor data ingestion to meet evolving regulatory and business demands.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented: "At Options, we are committed to delivering best-in-class technology solutions that empower our clients to stay ahead in an evolving market. This partnership with Data Intellect strengthens our ability to provide advanced analytics, AI/ML capabilities, and real-time market data, all underpinned by our secure and scalable infrastructure. Together, we are enabling financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and drive innovation at scale."

By harnessing these combined strengths, Options and Data Intellect will equip financial firms with the tools to optimize trading strategies, identify new opportunities, and drive innovation in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.

Steve Turner, CEO of Data Intellect, commented, “We are excited to partner with Options in delivering transformative and innovative technology solutions for the financial services industry. At Data Intellect, our expertise in advanced analytics, AI/ML, and real-time data engineering complements Options' secure and scalable infrastructure, creating a powerful synergy that will drive meaningful innovation.

"Together, we are not only enhancing the ability of financial institutions to navigate complex markets but also empowering them to stay ahead of industry shifts with cutting-edge, data-driven insights. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our vision to provide clients with the tools they need to optimize performance, mitigate risks, and unlock new opportunities in the trading data ecosystem.“

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of major milestones at Options, including its office expansion in Hong Kong, the deployment of Cboe Hanweck’s European option analytics data feed and the achievement of SOC compliance for a 14th consecutive year.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

Data Intellect:

Data Intellect, started in April 2011, to support clients looking to expand their Kdb (KX System) landscape. They have grown globally (New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore), expanded service capability in performance software engineering, data engineering, surveillance, managed services, and databricks) and developed key partnerships with other complimentary trading software providers.